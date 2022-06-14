  • In conventional narratives of Partition, the role of the Dalit or the Scheduled Castes is either completely ignored or mentioned in passing. In Caste and Partition in Bengal: The Story of Dalit Refugees, 1946-1961, Sekhar Bandyopadhyay and Anasua Basu Ray Chaudhuri address this absence and argue that in Bengal the Dalits were the worst victims of Partition politics and violence. 
  • At Harvard Business Review’s 100th anniversary, a commemorative volume, HBR at 100, brings together the most influential management ideas since its inception. With an introduction written by editor-in-chief Adi Ignatius, it features voices on innovative topics, including Michael E. Porter on competitive strategy, C.K. Prahalad on strategic intent and others.
  • Kasturi and Lakshmi, both born into the devadasi clan, are very different from each other. While Kasturi finds joy in dancing before the deity, Lakshmi becomes a doctor. Set in the days leading to Independence, Breaking Free (HarperCollins) by Vaasanthi, translated by N. Kalyan Raman, is a thought-provoking novel by a renowned Tamil writer.
  • Most Indian children have come across the stories of Hitopadesha, where birds and animals behave like humans and illustrate human frailties. Pandit Narayana’s classic text is presented in a new translation, Hitopadesha by Narayana: A New English Translation (Aleph Book Company) by historian and Sanskritist Shonaleeka Kaul.