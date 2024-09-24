(This story is part of The Hindu on Books newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Last week, Penguin Random House announced that Booker Prize-winning writer and critic Arundhati Roy's memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, will hit the stands in September 2025. Arundhati Roy's mother and educator Mary Roy passed away in 2022. In response, it led Arundhati Roy to write about her mother's influence on her life, and the complex relationship they shared, describing her as both "my shelter and my storm." A word on the title, with a nod to the Beatles: Arundhati Roy has said in interviews that she is a Beatles fan, and for the memoir, she has picked words from a famous Paul McCartney-John Lennon anthem, 'Let it Be' ("When I find myself in times of trouble/Mother Mary comes to me/Speaking words of wisdom, let it be," the duo wrote). Arundhati Roy won the Booker Prize in 1997 for A God of Small Things; her second novel appeared in 2017, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, two decades after her Booker win. In between, she has written essays on politics, dissent, democracy, communalism, freedom of speech, the rise of the right, collected in editions like The Algebra of Infinite Justice and Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction.

The literary world – and Palestinians – are mourning the passing away of Lebanese writer Elias Khoury (1948-2024). Khoury was many things, writes Gautam Bhatia in his tribute: a partisan of the Lebanese National Movement during the country’s destructive civil war (in which he fought, and was wounded); a politically committed cultural critic and editor; a playwright; but what he will be remembered for, most of all, is his novels, Gate of the Sun, Little Mountain, My Name is Adam, which brought the Palestinian national cause to life in incandescent and unforgettable prose.

In reviews, we read a book on the political future of Indian Muslims, the complex relationship between India and China, an anthology of Bengali short stories and more. We also read about the curious case of the short story in India and why the landscape for a short story writer in English continues to be difficult.

Books of the week

Mujibur Rehman’s Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims (Simon&Schuster) is a complaint against majoritarian India for plotting “to de-Islamise” the country through its “multipronged attack on everything associated with Muslims.” But the reviewer, A. Faizur Rahman, says the book is “marred by the huge amassment of superfluous information on the historical ‘why and how’ of Muslim political exclusion,” and doesn’t give enough on what the community must do in future. The political isolation of Indian Muslims is to a large extent self-imposed, the reviewer argues, and a result of their inability to challenge their politico-religious leadership. They appear to be more interested in their religious rights than secular politics. “Their future, therefore, depends not only on the democratic defeat of Islamophobic forces, but also on the intellectual vanquishment of Muslim religious leaders who play politics, and Muslim politicians who dabble in religion, to maintain control over the community.”

Beyond Binaries: The World of India and China (Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi) by Shastri Ramachandaran offers a fresh narrative about China and the India-China relationship that defies conventional wisdom, especially among the Indian commentariat. In his review, Stanly Johny writes that Ramachandaran’s emphasis on India tackling the China challenge in its own ways, without getting stuck in the great game between China and the U.S., should be taken seriously. “India should deal with China ‘exactly as the U.S. does, and not as Washington advises, wants or pushes New Delhi to do’. As he passionately writes, the India-China relationship is more than the boundary question. India and China are ‘emerging as two tigers on one mountain and becoming the twin drivers of the Asian Century’.” But, Johny argues, that if they want to continue to build a strong relationship, the boundary question cannot be sidestepped-- this is the key takeaway from the Galwan clashes of 2020. “And it’s not just in India’s hands, particularly when China is the aggressor in this case. Finding a lasting resolution to the boundary question is the responsibility of both parties.”

An award-winning and prolific translator, Arunava Sinha, who edited The Penguin Book of Bengali Short Stories (Penguin), has selected 37 Bengali short stories, of which he has translated all but five. This book could serve as a primer for those unacquainted with Bengali literature, says the reviewer Soumitra Das, as it is an inclusive selection, and an appetising mix of undisputed classics as well as the works of popular authors from both West Bengal and Bangladesh. But the reviewer is a tad disappointed with some of the nuances lost in translation, which he feels is inhibited by the “dictates” of the Queen’s language. “We do get an impression of Bengali literature, but [it’s] several times removed from the real thing,” he contends.

Spotlight

In an essay, Swati Daftuar takes up the curious case of the short story in India written in English. Literary history is dotted with authors who dedicated their careers to writing short stories from Anton Chekov to Katherine Mansfield, Jhumpa Lahiri and George Saunders. Short stories have also been an integral part of regional Indian literature, starting with the greats such as Rabindranath Tagore and Premchand and continuing into the present with modern masters like O.V. Vijayan and Mahasweta Devi. But even with a rich history and enough new and emerging writers of short stories in the country, the publishing landscape for short story collections and anthologies, especially from debut authors, in English remains bleak. The constant refrain from publishers is that “short stories do not sell”. Despite some big names and a few anthologies hitting the market every year, “for an English short story writer in India today, the landscape is a jagged one, and requires more hustle than a novel might,” writes Daftuar.

Browser

Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners (Rupa) by Sreeram Chaulia relies on case studies of ties with Japan, Australia, the U.S., Russia, France, Israel and the UAE to argue that India’s position as a rising power in a transitory world order determines its approach to strategic partnerships. He shows how India is building momentum to be a viable leader, partner and friend.

