  • Amendments in the citizenship law in India have spawned distinct regimes. In Citizenship Regimes, Law, and Belonging: The CAA and the NRC (OUP), Anupama Roy argues that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens have generated a regime of ‘bounded citizenship’ on the assumption that citizenship can be passed on as a legacy of ancestry.
  • In How to Prevent the Next Pandemic (Penguin Random House), Bill Gates, leans on experts and on his experience of combating fatal diseases to explain the science of corona diseases. He lays down how nations, working with one another and the private sector, can ward off COVID-like catastrophes and eliminate respiratory diseases, including the flu.
  • Mumbai: A City Through Objects (Harper Design), edited by Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director of the Dr. Bhau Baji Lad Museum, tells the story of Mumbai through 101 objects. Interpreting the city through its artefacts, the book celebrates 150 years of the museum, formerly called the Victoria and Albert Museum, opening its doors in 1872.
  • Twenty-two-year-old Wendy Doniger arrived in Calcutta in August 1963, on a scholarship to study Sanskrit and Bengali. In An American Girl in India: Letters and Recollections, 1963-64 (Speaking Tiger) the India she describes to her parents back home is young, like her, still finding its feet, and learning to come to terms with the violence of Partition.  