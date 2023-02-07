  • Un/Common Schooling: Educational Experiments in Twentieth-Century India (Orient BlackSwan), edited by Janaki Nair, is a collection of writings by individuals who founded alternative schools in India, located mostly in remote villages, from the 1970s to the present that highlights the philosophies and rationale behind such schools. 
  • Journalist Amitava Nag traces the life and times of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, from his initial years of searching for identities to becoming a favourite actor of Satyajit Ray to his final decades of being an artist in  Soumitra Chatterjee: His Life in Cinema and Beyond (Speaking Tiger Books). 
  • The Garden of Tales: The Best of Vijaydan Detha (Harper), translated by Vishes Kothari, is a selection of works by one of Rajasthan’s most important writers, blending folklore and fable with everyday stories.
  • Bora Chung’s Cursed Bunny (Hachette), translated by Anton Hur, is a collection of short stories which critiques patriarchy and capitalism with genre-bending tales of cursed bunny lamps, heads in toilets and mangled human beings. 