Bravehearts of the 1971 war

Documenting the strategies of both India and Pakistan; and a tribute to soldiers

Deeds of Gallantry is a documentation of Indian soldiers who fought in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, diligently captured by a team led by Amlesh Kumar Mishra, Director, History Division in the Ministry of Defence. Each chapter takes readers through selected battles providing the context and highlighting the sacrifices of the soldiers, many of whom were awarded the Param Vir Chakra/ Maha Vir Chakra for their gallant deeds posthumously.

The inevitability of India entering the war on December 3, 1971, was presupposed on the repeated transgressions by Pakistan on Indian territory in hot pursuit of the guerrilla outfit Mukti Bahini fighting for the liberation of Bangladesh. Pakistan’s emboldened pre-emptive strikes were premised on the expected support from the U.S. and China, a strategic miscalculation arrayed against the India-Russia Treaty of Friendship that proved to be a strong deterrent.

The difference in their approaches is revealing; while India prioritised to contain Pakistan on the west and annihilate it in the east, Pakistan sought to capture a substantial portion of Indian territory in the west to compensate for its anticipated losses in the east.

Putting it in context

Through this book, we get a sense of how the war was fought by the forces. On the eastern front, the Army surprised the enemy by trapping them from behind, a strategy best expressed by the Pakistan commander Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi, “you always seemed to come behind us”. In the west, the Indian Air Force lent tactical support to the Army in Srinagar, Kargil, Longewala etc. and, often, the Air Force pilots relied on their senses and coordination with each other, without the aid of navigation equipment, as they went into enemy territories in Karachi, Attock, Mangala and so forth. The Indian Navy played a crucial role in snapping Pakistan’s supplies from west to east. The Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi, sent to damage INS Vikrant, was sunk off the coast of Visakhapatnam — ironically, the hunter became the hunted.

The heroic deeds and exceptional courage of Indian commanders and soldiers, fighting to the last man and the last round are well-illustrated. The last moments of Captain M.N. Mulla are moving as he chose to go down with INS Khukri as it sank, after helping his men abandon the ship to save their lives.

The 13-day war ended with the unconditional surrender by Pakistani forces on the eastern front on December 16, 1971. It was an inevitable outcome, not merely for reasons of superior fire power of India, but most importantly, because of lack of support of the local people in the east. The Simla Agreement signed on July 2, 1972, helped to sort out most of the residual problems left behind by the war.

The liberation of Bangladesh debunks the two-nation theory based on religion, as evidenced in the case of East and West Pakistan whose ethnic, linguistic, economic and cultural diversities could not be bridged on the emotional appeal of religion.

As an expression of its deep gratitude to India, Bangladesh welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka last March and President Ram Nath Kovind last December to commemorate 50 years of its formation.

The release of the book as India celebrates 75 years of Independence is timely, for it seeks to ignite patriotism in the younger generation by way of remembering the brave deeds of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Deeds of Gallantry: Fifty Years of the 1971 Victory; Amlesh Kumar Mishra, National Book Trust, ₹260.

The reviewer is a serving Indian Foreign Service officer, currently working in the Ministry of External Affairs.