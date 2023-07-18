  • In Empire Building (Penguin), Rosie Llewellyn-Jones writes a new account of the East India Company’s impact on India, focusing on how it changed the subcontinent’s infrastructure in the context of building the railways, docks, municipal buildings, barracks, and cantonment areas. She assesses, for example, how Indians responded to the changing landscape, what they learnt from each other.
  • Pakistan’s Security Dynamics and Nuclear Weapons (KW Publishers), edited by Shalini Chawla and Rajiv Nayan, is a collection of essays by experts on Pakistan’s security, politics and economy. One section of the book deals with Pakistan’s nuclear policy, its missile build-up, its efforts to ensure full spectrum deterrence and the debate on tactical nuclear weapons, as ambassador Sujan R. Chinoy writes in the Foreword.
  • Guillaume Musso’s The Stranger in the Seine (Hachette), translated by Rosie Eyre, revolves around the story of a celebrated pianist Milena. When she is saved from drowning, a disaster is averted, but as it turns out, Milena is believed to have died a year ago. Will police captain Roxane crack the mystery?
  • In The Perfumist of Paris (HarperCollins), Alka Joshi tells the story of Radha, wife and mother of two, who lives in Paris and works for a master perfumer devising new scents. It’s her dream job, but when a long lost son threatens to show up at her doorstep, her already rocky marriage starts unravelling. 