  • Rajiv Dogra, a former ambassador, takes readers on a journey across the world’s future battlefields and makes a geopolitical case about the major powers and their choices. He examines issues like whether a nuclear war is imminent or if there will be many small battles before a big war in  Wartime: The World in Danger  (Rupa). 
  • At a time when trust and truth are hard to come by and public figures blatantly deceive us by abusing what sounds like evidence, Frederick Shauer, a legal theorist, proposes correctives, drawing on centuries of inquiry into the nature of evidence in  The Proof: Uses of Evidence in Law, Politics and Everything Else (Harvard University Press/Harper). 
  • In over 15 fascinating stories,  The King who Turned into a Serpent and Other Thrilling Tales from Indian Mythology (Hachette) by Sudha Madhavan takes young readers to kingdoms, courts, palaces and battlefields of the glorious royals who shaped our epics and legends. 
  • Gurdev is part of a group of refugees who travel east from Pakistan after Partition in Priya Hajela’s  Ladies’ Tailor (Harper). Like everyone around him, he struggles to survive in a world where so much has changed. Will Gurdev be successful in his new business of making garments for women? 