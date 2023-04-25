  • Ecological Entanglements (Orient BlackSwan) , edited by Ambika Aiyadurai, Arka Chattopadhyay and Nishaant Choksi, calls for new ways to apprehend the ecological crisis by formulating a framework that integrates the social, material and cultural dimensions of ecology. The essays cover a wide range of disciplines and questions from human-nonhuman interactions, linguistics, caste, histories and ethics to literature.
  • In  Work 3.0 (Penguin), Avik Chanda and Siddhartha Bandyopadhyay look at the worker, workplace and work itself of the future. With research supplemented by industry reports, business case studies, interviews and anecdotes, the writers weigh in on how to prepare for work in future at a time of uncertainty in both global politics and economics, when predicting anything is difficult.
  • In Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov’s  Time Shelter (Hachette), translated by Angela Rodel, and enigmatic flaneur named Gaustine opens a ‘clinic for the past’ that offers a promising treatment for Alzheimer’s sufferers: each floor reproduces a decade in minute detail, transporting patients back in time. But as healthy patients too seek out the clinic as a ‘time shelter’ to escape from the horrors of the present, things take an unexpected turn. It has been shortlisted for the International Booker Prize for 2023.
  • Purushottam Agrawal’s 2016 book,  NaCoHuS: A Novel (Speaking Tiger) has been translated to English by Noor Zaheer and Ritambhara Agrawal. It is a cautionary tale of a splintering nation at the mercy of a dangerously powerful government. In alternatingly comical and evocative prose, it brings readers face to face with a dystopia that lies not in some distant future but may already be here.