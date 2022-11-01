  1. Pranab Bardhan’s  A World of Insecurity (Harvard University Press) takes into account the retreat of liberal democracy in the 21 st century from Wisconsin to Warsaw, Budapest to Bengaluru, and sees the problem as not inequality – but insecurity, both financial and cultural. 
  2. In  Chip War (Simon&Schuster), Chris Miller writes about the fight for the world’s most critical resource – microchip technology – with the West and China increasingly in conflict. He recounts the history of how tiny silicon chips have come to define the world.  
  3. The Greatest Goan Stories Ever Told (Aleph) is the latest in the series, and it features short fiction from Goans living in India and abroad over the last century, in English and translated from the Portuguese, Konkani, and Marathi. Edited by Manohar Shetty, the 27 stories feature writers ranging from Laxmanrao Sardessai and Vimala Devi to contemporary writers like Damodar Mauzo and Jessica Faleiro. 
  4. A diabolical double murder in Agra, an unsolved killing in the hills of Burma, a poisoning attempt that cost a maharaja his  gaddi, Sunil Nair’s  Tales of Crimes Past (Hachette) has gripping stories from the days of the Raj.  