  • In  The Big Con (Penguin), Mariana Mazzucato and Rosie Collington claim that there is an entrenched relationship between the consulting industry and the way business and government are managed, arguing that this is stunting innovation and the mission to fight climate change.
  • Josh Kurlantzick analyses China’s attempt to build a media and information superpower around the world in  Beijing’s Global Media Offensive (Oxford University Press), focusing on how this is playing out in its immediate neighbourhood and also in the U.S.
  • Richard Bradford’s biography of Normal Mailer ( Tough Guy/Bloomsbury) gives a perspective of Mailer’s ( The Armies of the NightThe Executioner’s Song) personality and writings.
  • Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar is in conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir in  Talking Life (Westland Books), providing an insight into his life and work from his early childhood in Lucknow to his time in the Hindi film industry peppering it with anecdotes and stories from film history.