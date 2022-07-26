  • Tuhin A. Sinha and Ambalica’s The Great Tribal Warriors of Bharat (Rupa) honour unsung heroes, people of tribal communities who took the fight to the British. The book begins with Tilka Manjhi, who unleashed guerrilla warfare to combat the British, and includes Jaipal Singh Munda, one of the most nuanced speakers of the Constituent Assembly. These freedom fighters came from all parts of India, including the Northeast and the South, and from all tribes.
  • Bombay Imagined: An Illustrated History of the Unbuilt City by architect Robert Stephens compiles all the unrealised projects that could have shaped the city, from an underground railway, reclamation plans to monsoon-regulating canals. He has also brought to light some figures from its past who deserve a better place in the canons of historical personages that shaped Bombay/Mumbai.
  • After being out of print for over a decade, Jeet Thayil’s collection of poems, These Errors are Correct (Penguin), is back in a new avatar. A meditation on grief, the illustrated work takes readers through verses of tenderness and rage where time blurs into a continuous present.
  • Ghosts are everywhere in a collection of nine stories by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhay. Translated by Devalina Mookerjee, Taranath Tantrik and Other Talesfrom the Supernatural (Speaking Tiger), the nine short stories blur the border between reality and the supernatural world.