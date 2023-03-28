  • Delving into the history of sedition and censorship in colonial India,  Banned & Censored: What the British Raj Didn’t Want Us to Read (Roli Books) examines 75 texts that the colonial state banned, censored or deemed seditious. Selected and edited by Devika Sethi, it includes books, articles, poems, pamphlets and portions from Gandhi’s  Hind Swaraj and Hindustan Ghadr Party’s circular  Yugantar.
  • Where the Madness Lies: Citizen Accounts of Identity and Nationalism (Orient BlackSwan) by Kishalay Bhattacharjee draws on years of reportage, interviews and fieldwork to foreground perspectives of ordinary, often marginalised Indians, in Assam and elsewhere, and their negotiations to carve out a place in their own country. Bhattacharjee tries to understand what it means to be an ‘other’ in one’s own country.
  • The Odia writer Gopinath Mohanty’s short stories have been translated into English by Sudeshna Mohanty and Sudhansu Mohanty.  Oblivion and Other Stories (Penguin) were written across half a century (1935-1988) and recreate the social life of mid-20 th century India, its harsh realities, the rich-poor, rural-urban divide. The thread running through the anthology is marginalisation of a class of people, and its aftermath.
  • The characters in  Moms in the Wild (Harper) by Nidhi Raichand live in the competitive world of social media and journalism and ride a rollercoaster on jobs, friendships and motherhood. The story revolves around Sneha Talwar, an idealistic young reporter, and what happens when the person she is about to interview ends up dead. 