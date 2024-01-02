GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
The Hindu on Books newsletter
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.
Go to Package home
Book festival concept illustration - a group of tiny people reading a huge open book. Vector illustration, poster and banner

The Hindu on Books | Best fiction and non-fiction reads of 2023

Sudipta Datta
You're reading this story
Book in library with open textbook,education learning concept

The Hindu on Books | Raghuram Rajan on India’s economic future, growing up in Aligarh, the year’s best coffee table books and more

Sudipta Datta
Bookshelf background, bookcase with books, library book stand, vector. University or school librarian room, wooden bookcase cabinet with shelves, bookstore or literature bookshop library

The Hindu on Books | Charles Allen’s Aryans, the 7th Cormoran Strike novel, talking to Jeff Kinney

Sudipta Datta
Book in library with open textbook,education learning concept

The Hindu on Books | A new biography of Sheikh Abdullah and Kashmir, B.N. Goswamy on the Indian cat, talking to Anita Nair and more

Sudipta Datta
For Kochi. Sankar book shop in Kochi. Photo:H_Vibhu,7/9/03.

The Hindu on Books | Agyeya biography wins NIF Prize, reading Mary Beard, talking to Twinkle Khanna and more

Sudipta Datta
Book in library with old open textbook, stack piles of literature text archive on reading desk, and aisle of bookshelves in school study class room background for academic education learning concept

The Hindu on Books | Booker Prize for Paul Lynch, biography of Elon Musk, the rise of Hindutva pop and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The NIF Prize shortlist, being Muslim in Hindu India, talking to Tashan Mehta and more

Sudipta Datta
A collection of old textbooks on a shelf generated by artificial intelligence

The Hindu on Books | Honour for Nandini Das, Perumal Murugan’s stories, relevance of Buddhism, and more

Sudipta Datta
Book in library with open textbook,education learning concept

The Hindu on Books | Prabir Purkayastha’s memoir, Matthew Perry’s legacy, ‘Shades of Blue’ and more

Sudipta Datta
A collection of old textbooks on a shelf generated by artificial intelligence

The Hindu on Books | The NIF Book Prize longlist, Patrick Olivelle’s Ashoka, Jhumpa Lahiri’s stories and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Rushdie memoir, ‘Knife’, on attack, talking to Sudha Bharadwaj, World Cup reading and more  

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Literature Nobel for Jon Fosse, honour for Ambai, reading Sakina’s Kiss and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The Literature Nobel Prize buzz, Gandhi’s Salt March, International Translation Day and more

Sudipta Datta
man reading book while sitting on pile of books,knowledge concept,illustration painting

Joya Chatterji’s recap of South Asian history, Madhav Gadgil’s memoirs, Zadie Smith’s new novel and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | New stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Elon Musk’s biography, Subramania Bharati in The Hindu and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The JCB Prize longlist, Gautam Bhatia on the judiciary, Ranjit Hoskote’s poems and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Solving Manipur crisis, how men came to rule, Mrinal Sen@100 and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Irish writers dominate Booker longlist, reading up on cheetahs, Tibet, Oppenheimer and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Oppenheimer and The Gita, K.R. Meera’s new novel, Indian ideas of freedom and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The light/dark touch of Milan Kundera, MT at 90, celebrating the ‘Furies’ and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Reading ‘Yellowface’, Mike Brearley’s memoir, the rise and fall of Sidhu Moosewala and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Savarkar’s ‘Essentials of Hindutva’; reading Siddhartha Deb’s new novel; the brain and climate change, and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The best summer reads of 2023; Dalit politics in U.P.; a dose of Vitamin N and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Honours for Ramachandra Guha; talking to Romila Thapar; the importance of ‘Marginlands’ and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ writer pulls Russia book; India after 2014; talking to Zac O’Yeah and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | World Environment Day books; a river champion bids goodbye; new Vajpayee biography and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Bulgaria’s storyteller on Booker map; books on mental health; Smriti Ravindra’s debut novel

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu On Books | Reading ‘Time Shelter’ on the International Booker shortlist, a new history of India, the ‘Bandit Queens’ and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Abraham Verghese’s Kerala story, talking to K.K. Shailaja, Pulitzer Prizes and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Ranajit Guha’s voice of history, talking to Peter Frankopan, politics of hate and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Hanif Kureishi’s Shattered, Ruskin Bond on growing old, Manoj Mitta’s Caste Pride, Sachin @50

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Pyre misses out; French, Bulgarian, Catalan novels on International Booker Prize shortlist; Nandini Das’ Courting India and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Ambedkar biographies, Mughals in books, talking to Karan Thapar, Jeyamohan’s world view and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Dalit History Month, Meena Kandasamy on four writers, a new prize for South Asian literature and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Rewriting Agatha Christie, mercury poisoning in Kodaikanal, Caroline Elkins on British violence in colonies and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The legacy of Patrick French, a biography of Vivekananda and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Perumal Murugan’s Pyre on International Booker Prize longlist, remembering Kenzaburo Oe and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The magical world of Vinod Kumar Shukla, Taylor C. Sherman on Nehru and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Revising Roald Dahl classics, talking to Marlon James, an elusive princess and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The Hindu Lit for Life, the relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Love stories, a history of Delhi, talking to Ruth Ozeki and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Salman Rushdie’s ‘Victory City’, Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Inside JLF 2023 and the Kolkata Literary Meet, ‘Carpet saab’ and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Siddhartha Mukherjee on T-cells, a ‘disability’ story, Pico Iyer’s new book and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’, talking to Anuradha Roy, Akram’s ‘Sultan’ and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Simon Sebag Montefiore’s history, Captain G. R. Gopinath’s reflections and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Top books of 2022, a tribute to Bill Kirkman, Jerry Pinto on translations and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Shashi Tharoor and Ankur Warikoo on writing, C. Rangarajan on the economy, Ullas Karanth among tigers and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Literary festivals, China after Tiananmen, Saeed Mirza on Kundan Shah and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Pico Iyer’s new book, ‘City of Joy’ bids goodbye to Dominique Lapierre, an Indian Christmas and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | A history of the world by Simon Sebag Montefiore, India’s railway stations, Indus Valley in a graphic novel and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Siddhartha Mukherjee profiles the cell, Khalid Jawed wins JCB Prize, books on football and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The era of Big Tech, P. Sainath’s freedom heroes, India’s art forms and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Ian Jack’s India, John Keay’s Himalayas, Vasudhendra’s historical fiction and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Talking to George Saunders, the JCB shortlist and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Booker winner Shehan Karunatilaka’s hopes for Seven Moons, Pamuk’s pandemic novel, a new Shivaji biography and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Reading Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux, Jerry Pinto’s new novel and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Countdown to the Literature Nobel, an Ambedkar biography and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Hilary Mantel’s legacy, Alan Rickman’s Potter diaries and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The Booker shortlist, saying goodbye to Javier Marias and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Orhan Pamuk’s new book, a literary trail for Madras Week, Tina Brown on monarchy and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The 40 best young Indian writers, new fiction by Janice Pariat, Anees Salim, and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Rushdie’s new novel, Partition literature, India after 1947 and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | A new edition of Perumal Murugan’s ‘Pyre’, Kasturba’s diary, and more  

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The Booker longlist, works of Tamil writers, catching the ‘pulse’ of the RSS and more

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | India at 75, Kamal Haasan on literature more

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | The sense and sensibility of ‘Persuasion’, Piketty’s history of equality and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Sri Lanka in her books, a biography of Akbar and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Bidding goodbye to Peter Brook; India’s changing literary landscape; fiction around Jallianwala and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Right to abortion, Damodar Mauzo’s stories and more  

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Celebrating Pride Month, Gita Ramaswamy’s political memoir and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Feisty Ismat Chugtai, talking to Geetanjali Shree and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Children’s books from Goodnight Moon to Jamlo Walks, GRV’s cricket memoirs and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | How China sees India, a re-reading of Mumbai and more 

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | Rush Doshi on what China wants, Amitav Ghosh’s tale on climate change and more

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | ‘Tomb of Sand’ and translations, Dylan’s new book and more 

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | New collections of Manto, Ruskin Bond short stories, and more

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | Satyajit Ray in books, notes from the prison cell and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The importance of Faiz, a conversation with Geetanjali Shree and more

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | ‘The Guide’ on Queen’s jubilee read; ‘False Allies’, poems of grief and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | The Mahabharata’s appeal, birds and murder, cricket on and off the field

Sudipta Datta
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.

The Hindu on Books | A biography of Chennai, the plurality of the Ramayana, and more 

Sudipta Datta
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at an exhibition about Anne Frank at the Victory museum in Sibenik, Croatia, February 3, 2017.

The Hindu on Books | Book on Anne Frank betrayal pulled, two polemical plays, Myanmar blind spot and more

Sudipta Datta
Amitav Ghosh

The Hindu on Books | Amitav Ghosh’s new fable, threat to Indian democracy and more 

Sudipta Datta
Kolkata: People select books at a stall during the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_02_2022_000219A)

The Hindu on Books | In a first, Hindi novel in a Booker longlist, biography of JP and more 

Sudipta Datta

The Hindu on Books | Mahasweta Devi’s Santiniketan, the BJP’s rise and more 

Sudipta Datta

Fiction from Ukraine, stories that numbers tell and more

Sudipta Datta

An impatient social media, America’s unending wars, Orwell’s roses and more

Sudipta Datta

Lenin’s Tomb, fiction by Afghan women, last mile democracy in Bihar and more

Sudipta Datta
SHOW MORE 89 STORIES

The Hindu on Books | Best fiction and non-fiction reads of 2023
Premium

January 02, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated January 03, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Sudipta Datta

The world is in turmoil politically and socially, with wars being waged on two fronts. The year saw extreme weather events with hurricanes, cyclones, too much heat, too much rain, making climate change a cause for real anxiety. Not surprisingly, many of the non-fiction published this year looked into the chaos. It was a bounteous year for fiction too, and there were long-awaited books from favourite authors, and some brilliant debuts offering fresh perspectives. Here are the best reads of fiction and non-fiction for 2023, books that entertained and educated, prodded and poked, as Swati Daftuar writes while introducing the fiction list.

FICTION

Abraham Verghese’s The Covenant of Water (Grove Press, U.K.) is a sweeping narrative, the story of a Christian family in Kerala, set over eight decades, and following three generations with a secret. In a place where water is everywhere, in every generation, at least one person dies by drowning. The book opens in 1900 and goes all the way to the 1970s — over 700 pages of a deeply moving story steeped in emotional generosity and empathy, and a social history of the times.

Assassin (HarperCollins) by K.R. Meera, and translated by J. Devika, races through recent history, through crime and detection, through the many twists and turns of personal history woven with the history of women in India. Originally titled Ghathakan in Malayalam, Meera’s latest is an adventure and a quest, all in one.

Paul Murray’s Booker Prize-shortlisted The Bee Sting (Hamish Hamilton) is a family drama full of the foibles of human life, with its humour and darkness. Set in a small Irish town, the inviting story takes readers inside a deceptively simple world.

Our Strangers (Canongate) by Lydia Davis, available only in brick-and-mortar stores as per the author’s wishes, readers are offered tantalising little bites of scenes and moments, snatches of conversations and fiery exchanges. So economical that they feel almost too sharp, too quick — a little like magic.

If there is a book that really marked 2023, it is R.F. Kuang’s Yellowface (HarperCollins). It was, for a while, pretty much everywhere. The story is contemporary and familiar, with conversations on race and appropriation and art, publishing and friendship. Above all, it’s eminently entertaining and readable.

This year, with Tom Lake (HarperCollins), Ann Patchett brought readers some calm. She put together a world of warmth, love and joy. It’s a story that starts off in a familiar world — of COVID-19 and lockdowns — but takes us back to a single summer of young love and cherry orchards, handsome actors and simple joys. It’s a slow read, driven mostly by characters and their impulses rather than a fast-paced storyline. The book mimics a kind of idyll — something to savour slowly, mindfully.

Devika Rege is a new voice in every way. The devices in her debut book, Quarterlife (Fourth Estate India) — the central conceit, the characters and concerns – may not be entirely unfamiliar but Rege manages to make them feel new and urgent. A book about India on the cusp, Rege concentrates her power on the rage and earnestness of youth, and the ways in which the personal can reveal itself to be political.

In Absolution(Bloomsbury), Alice McDermott travels to Vietnam in 1963, just before the war. We see Saigon through the eyes of the American wives — the women we rarely hear about, the ones who live on the margins and act as “help meets” to their husbands The story is about the friendship between two such women. Lush with details, Absolution will force readers to ask questions that are both uncomfortable and inevitable — what does doing good mean, and can it ever be enough?

Fire Bird (Penguin) by Perumal Murugan, translated by Janani Kannan, is a simple story that takes on big, difficult questions. This prize-winning book is a fine example of the author’s ability to weave layers upon layers of meaning into deceptively simple prose. He questions the idea of permanence, of what the existence of home, or the lack of it, can do to people, and where the search for it can take them.

It’s 1972 when James McBride’s Heaven and Earth Grocery Store (Penguin) begins, at Pottstown, Pennsylvania. A skeleton is found at the bottom of a well. To find out more, readers must travel back in time, to Pottstown in the 1920s and 30s, and to a place called Chicken Hill. This is a book, essentially, about the good in humanity, about how love can bring together every kind of person, and how we keep secrets to protect each other. It’s a book that glows with kindness and empathy.

NON-FICTION

In India is Broken and Why It’s Hard to Fix (Juggernaut), Ashoka Mody, the veteran economist, critiques contemporary India’s glaring inequalities by tracing the history of socio-economic misadventures since independence. In an interview to The Hindu, he said, “When social norms and public accountability erodes, policy has no meaning.” Pointing out that though liberalisation helped India to reduce poverty, the nature of the growth has not been all-encompassing -- there are not enough jobs, or clean air and water, and zero accountability when execution falters.

Joya Chatterji’s Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century (Penguin Viking) tells the “turbulent, rich and compelling” history of the region and how it informs the present. In the Introduction, she writes that unlike many other histories of the subcontinent that concentrate solely on politics, people are at the heart of her book, “in all their voluble and often violent relationships with one another.” The historian points at the ties that bind India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, “connected by a shared legacy of structures of rule. And a lot else – let’s call it history.”

In Marginlands (Pan Macmillan), Arati Kumar-Rao travels to the Thar desert, the mangrove forests in the Sunderbans, eroding coastlines and beaches of Mumbai and Kerala, to study India’s most endangered landscapes. With climate change a reality, Kumar-Rao listens to the people – and explains why misguided decisions have taken many ecologically fragile places to the brink. She has documented a rich monologue about the fate of India’s landscapes, coming away with the belief that “the ancient practice of listening to the land and doing right by it can yet be reclaimed.”

Emperor of Rome (Profile Books/Hachette) by Mary Beard shines a light on the emperors who ruled the Roman empire, from Julius Caesar to Alexander Severus. Sifting fact from fiction, and the tall stories of excess, intrigue and outright terror associated with several Roman emperors, her study maps the period from 44 BCE to 235 CE and chronicles the “malevolent chaos” that emperors, instinctively or deliberately, thrived on. And yes, there’s a chilling resonance with the modern day chaos.

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh (HarperCollins) by Zeyad Masroor Khan is a coming-of-age narrative about growing up in a ghetto where there were perpetual undercurrents of religious violence and an omnipresent fear that someone in the family may turn up dead. How did hate and “othering” become a part of everyday life? Is there a way out? Through his own experience, Khan, in his debut book, writes what it feels to be a Muslim in India today.

The figure of her grandfather, Premchand, naturally looms over Sara Rai’s Raw Umber: A Memoir (Westland Books), but her evocative autobiography is so much more and ‘The Ancestor in the Cupboard’ is just one part of it. Others in her family, grandmother, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, were all writers and in her mind she saw them insisting that they be written about too. In doing this and writing her story as well, she brings alive an eclectic and syncretic past, showing readers a world –and a time -- lost forever.

Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King by Patrick Olivelle is the first book in HarperCollins’ Indian Lives series, edited and curated by Ramachandra Guha. The portrait of King Ashoka, who ruled from 268-232 BCE, is aimed principally at the informed and curious public, says the biographer in his Preface. Calling him a unique and complex personality, Prof. Olivelle explores how a ruler in the third century before the Common Era wanted to practise a dharma that could bring – “or so he thought” – international conflicts to an end.

In Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right (1924-1977), published by Picador India, Abhishek Choudhary writes that the former Prime Minister remains “the most enigmatic Indian politician of recent times,” despite looming large on the political scene. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee was the “first authentic homegrown hero who was loved and respected by the masses.” Choudhary locates Vajpayee in the larger pantheon of Hindu nationalism; this part ends in 1977, and a second volume is in the works.

Vivekananda: The Philosopher of Freedom (Aleph) by Govind Krishnan V. argues that the best antidote to the Sangh Parivar’s appropriation of Vivekananda is for more people to read his work. Pointing out that Vivekananda was not a Hindu supremacist nor a “facile glorifier of Hinduism”, as the Sangh Parivar portrays him to be, the writer says Vivekananda’s thought stands in direct opposition to all the fundamentalist tenets of Hindutva. As a liberal and an individualist, Vivekananda pushed for universal religious tolerance.

Courting India by Nandini Das (Bloomsbury) won the British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding for 2023. Her book retrieves Thomas Roe, the first English ambassador to the court of Jahangir, from the margins and puts him at the centre of the narrative. Roe arrived in India in 1616 at a time when a new king, James 1, was on the throne, and England had suffered “famine, plague, war and economic stagnation.” In contrast, the court Roe encountered in India was wealthy and cultured, and Das explores how the imperial seeds were sown, giving readers an understanding of Britain and early empire.

Related Topics

books and literature / non-fiction / fiction

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.