  • Ed Yong, a science journalist, explores the world perceived by animals in  An Immense World (Bodley Head/Penguin). He describes what bees see in flowers, what songbirds hear in their tunes or what dogs smell on the street. He argues that to understand the environment, we need to see through other eyes. 
  • In Hard Times (Bloomsbury), edited by Manoj Joshi, Praveen Swami and Nishtha Gautam, is a collection of essays which highlights the major security challenges India faces and the ways they can be tackled, especially in the light of upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The contributors state that India needs a national security strategy for hard times. 
  • Amitabha Bagchi has translated the selected ghazals of Muneer Niazi ( Lost Paradise/Juggernaut). One of the finest poets of the late 20 th century, Niazi’s iconic poem,  Hamesha ( Hamesha der kar deta hun main/I always leave it late), like all of his oeuvre, touches emotional chords with Partition memories weighing on his mind. The English translation will give a fresh lease of life to his words. 
  • In  Dark Star (Context) by Ranbir Sidhu, an old woman must follow her heart even as she lies in bed in Punjab, dreaming of an India before Partition. She wants to walk all the way to Delhi to tell the men who rule India what she really thinks.