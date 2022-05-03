  • In  The Resilient Society: Economics After COVID (Harper), Markus K. Brunnermeier shows how individuals, institutions and nations can navigate an economy filled with unknown risks. Applying his macroeconomic insights to public health, debt overhang, inequality and climate change, he offers blueprints for the reconstruction of societies and economies in a post-COVID world.
  • The Struggle for Police Reforms in India (Rupa) by Prakash Singh documents efforts to bring about police reforms in the country. Singh traces the evolution of the Indian Police pre and post-Independence. Capturing the struggles of diverse sections of people, it focuses on transformational changes in the Indian Police and what remains to be done. 
  • The stories in  We Move (Serpent’s Tail) by Gurnaik Johal make up a wider narrative about multiple generations of Asian immigrants in the U.K. In West London locality, Priti speaks English but her grandmother Punjabi – they can only connect via Priti’s mother. Chetan and Aanshi’s relationship changes when a woman leaves her car in their drive, never to return. 
  • Amelia works in her family’s funeral parlour, doing make-up on the dead in  New Animal (Picador) by Ella Baxter. She has her life with the men she meets online. But when a sudden loss unhinges her, she tries to outrun grief by learning more about sex, death, grief, and the different ways pain changes the body. 