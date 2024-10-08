  • With memories and political commentary, Mohammad Tarbush writes about the tumultuous events that have shaped Israel, Palestine and modern West Asia in My Palestine: An Impossible Exile (Speaking Tiger Books). Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah says the books has been written with “profound sympathy and knowledge.”
  • Gully Gully, Travels Around India During the 2023 World Cup (Penguin) by Aditya Iyer follows the Indian cricket team during its campaign which faltered only in the last hurdle, the finals in Ahmedabad. The book is as much about the team as it is about fans who travel from city to town and captures the best – and worst – of the Indian cricket ecosystem.
  • Siddharth Dhanvant Shangvi’s Betty Trask Award-winning novel, The Last Song of Dusk (HarperCollins), turns 20 this year. The book, along with Shangvi’s second novel, The Lost Flamingoes of Bombay, has been brought out in a special anniversary edition with new covers.
  • The protagonist of Neha P. Lal’s When a Forest Walks (Nu Voice Press), Alki, encounters a wailing ghost one evening and ends up unravelling a folkloric mystery. Despite nosy neighbours and disapproving parents, she stands her ground and takes on the spirit world.