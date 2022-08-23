  • India’s Most Fearless 3 (Penguin), by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, includes first-hand accounts of the 2020 Galwan clash. The ten stories in the collection include the account of an army medic who went beyond the call of duty in Ladakh’s Galwan while his fellow soldiers fought the Chinese; the crew of an Indian Navy destroyer that put everything on the line to rescue hundreds from Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea; an Indian Air Force pilot who ejected from his doomed fighter less than two seconds before it hit the ground, only to find he was missing a leg. 
  • In a frank portrayal ( In Free Fall: My Experiments with Living/Speaking Tiger), Mallika Sarabhai doesn’t hold back in talking about her ‘thirty-year obsession with being thin’; her addictions like smoking and how she ‘hypnotised’ her way out of it; her fascination with alternate therapies like Pranik healing, Ayurveda and colour therapy, and the beauty treatments she uses for ‘future-proofing’ her body so that she can continue to dance and perform for years to come.
  • Pashupati Chatterjee’s  Death on Diagonal Lane (Hachette) is the story of a bunch of characters with a comically absurdist approach to life. But their daily circus is abruptly disrupted when the local gossip, Mr. Reddy, dies suddenly. While one neighbour tries to ward off the police, another bungles it up. With the police putting the Diagonal Lane denizens through the wringer, the whodunit has its twists and turns before the rollercoaster comes to a halt.
  • Manohar Malgonkar’s books, long out of print, are set to be released in new editions with a new introduction. A remarkable storyteller and a keen observer of social and political realities, Malgonkar occupies an important place in the canon of Indian literature in English, along with pioneers like Mulk Raj Anand, Khushwant Singh and R.K. Narayan. Some of his major works that will be available this year are:  The Sea Hawk: Life and Battles of Kanhoji Angrey, A Bend in the GangesThe Devil’s Wind: Nana Saheb’s Story and  The Princes (HarperCollins). 