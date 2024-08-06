  • Making Globalization Happen: The Untold Story of Power, Profits, Privilege (OUP) by Vijayashri Sripati explores international and national perspectives on globalisation. It addresses issues like UN peacebuilding, sustainable development, climate change, global war on terrorism, women’s rights and poverty reduction.
  • Malavika Rajkotia’s Unpartioned Time: A Daughter’s Story (Speaking Tiger) tells the story of Sardar Jitinder Singh, the author’s father, who was uprooted from Gujranwala (now in Pakistan) and began life afresh in Karnal (now in Haryana). Rajkotia weaves her memoir around her father, to map the family’s past and present.
  • Elik Shafak’s new novel, There are Rivers in the Sky (Penguin), takes the reader to times and places far apart yet connected through the Epic of Gilgamesh and the ancient city of Mesopotamia.
  • Our Bones in Your Throat (Simon & Schuster) by Megha Rao navigates the quiet truths of life, the fragility of friendships and the aftermath of passion in a sweeping tale set in a college campus.