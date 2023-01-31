  • Nandini Vijayaraghavan explores India’s corporate history through the professional trajectories of four businessmen, Anil Ambani, Naresh Goyal, V.G. Siddhartha and Vijay Mallya, and finds takeaways for entrepreneurs, regulators, lenders and investors, in  Unfinished Business (Penguin). 
  • Un/Common Schooling: Educational Experiments in Twentieth-Century India (Orient BlackSwan), edited by Janaki Nair, is a collection of writings by individuals who founded alternative schools in India, located mostly in remote villages, from the 1970s to the present that highlights the philosophies and rationale behind such schools. 
  • In  The Hills are Burning (Fingerprint Publishing), Anirban Bhattacharya sets the coming-of-age novel against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s in West Bengal. The story is told through three teenagers and throws light on the violence and human rights crimes that swept the State. 
  • The retelling of the life and times of a famed 500 BCE courtesan --  Ambapalli (Penguin) -- highlights how the young and talented dancer attempts to take control of her pre-determined destiny in the face of growing opposition.   