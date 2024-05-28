(This story is part of the newsletter that comes to you with book reviews, reading recommendations, interviews with authors and more. Subscribe here.)

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. German writer Jenny Erpenbeck has won the International Booker Prize for 2024 for Kairos (Granta Books), translated into English by Michael Hofmann, announced last week.

Ms. Erpenbeck said she “hoped the book would help readers learn there was more to life in the now-vanished Communist country [East Germany] than depicted in ‘The Lives of Others’, the Academy Award-winning 2006 film about pervasive state surveillance in the 1980s.” She said “the only thing that everybody knows is that they had a wall, they were terrorising everyone with the Stasi, and that’s it,” she said. “That is not all there is.” Kairos tells the story of what came before and after the fall of the Berlin Wall through the gradually disintegrating love affair of an older married man in his 50s and a 19-year-old interested in the arts. Read the review here.

In other news, the Orwell Prize finalists are out; the Prize will be announced on June 27. On the list for Political Writing Book Prize (non-fiction) are Alpa Shah’s Incarcerations, Nathan Thrall’s A Day in the Life of Abed Salama, Cat Bohannon’s Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution, Daniel Finkelstein’s Hitler, Stalin, Mum & Dad, Yaroslav Trofimov’s Our Enemies Will Vanish: The Russian Invasion and Ukraine’s War of Independence, Jason Okundaye’s Revolutionary Acts: Love & Brotherhood in Black Gay Britain, Steve Coll’s The Achilles Trap, Matthew Longo’s The Picnic, and Lyndsey Stonebridge’s We Are Free to Change the World: Hannah Arendt’s Lessons in Love and Disobedience. On the Political Fiction Book Prize are Percival Everett’s James, Justin Torres’ Blackouts, Andrew O’ Hagan’s Caledonian Road, Hisham Matar’s My Friends, Merle Collins’ Ocean Stirrings, Samantha Harvey’s Orbital, Adam Thirlwell’s The Future Future and Megan Nolan’s Ordinary Human Failings. In reviews we read Namita Gokhale’s new novel, and two books which were shortlisted for the International Booker Prize, 2024, a biography of Ian Fleming and more.

Books of the week

Namita Gokhale begins her new novel, Never Never Land (Speaking Tiger), with a Muriel Spark quote, a musing on life and death: “The prospect of death is what gives life the whole of its piquancy. Life would be so much more pointless if there were no feeling that it must end.” Spark’s profound insight resonates throughout Gokhale’s narrative, says Abdullah Khan in his review, serving as its central theme. “Gokhale shares a strong bond with the Himalayas thanks to her roots in the Kumaon region, where she spent her formative years. In her latest novel, she once again returns to her native place through the protagonist Iti Arya. Like many of her previous characters, including Priya and Paro, Iti too grapples with feelings of being a misfit, finding it challenging to relate to those around her or navigate the complexities of her professional journey.”

Today is Ian Fleming’s birthday (1908-1964). The creator of James Bond began to write fiction rather late in life, though he died when he was only 56 years old. It’s perhaps the perfect time to read a recently published collection, James Bond Will Return: Critical Perspectives on the 007 Franchise (Columbia University Press), edited by Claire Hines, Terence McSweeney and Stuart Joy. It goes through the 007 canon in chronological order, starting with an essay about the first Bond film (Dr No, 1962) and ending with an essay about the most recent one (No Time to Die, 2021). In his review, Aditya Mani Jha says the essays are enjoyable not just because of the depth of the analysis but also for the way they bring together visual, textual and design elements in their readings of the 007 films.

Nicholas Shakespeare’s biography, Ian Fleming: The Complete Man (Harvill Secker), attempts to decode the “enigma” who created one of the world’s best known fictional heroes, James Bond, an English secret agent who has had a huge impact on the culture of the 20th century and onward. Asked whether he was surprised that there’s a huge interest in James Bond, but a lesser interest in Fleming, the creator, Shakespeare said: “Yes, it is a bit strange because Fleming was a lot more substantial than his fictional character. As Hitler was coming to power, Fleming lived in Austria, Munich and Geneva, and he made a noteworthy contribution to World War II. For example, he organised covert operations in Nazi-occupied Europe and North Africa that helped to shorten the conflict. He was also part of the inner circle of the British powers-that-be and asked to help bring the U.S. into the fight. He worked to set up and then coordinate with the foreign intelligence department that developed into the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency].”

Hwang Sok-yong is a celebrated Korean author and in the multigenerational saga Mater 2-10 (Scribe), Hwang attempts to follow stories linking the exploitation faced by Koreans under Japanese rule and the mistreatment of industrial workers in post-independent Seoul. Translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, Mater 2-10 was shortlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize. In his review, Saurabh Sharma says a close reading of the work can bring forth several parallels between Indian and Korean literature. “For instance, while the translators’ note is exceptional at highlighting the faultiness and challenges involved in attempting to translate a polyphonic work such as Mater 2-10, where the storytelling is hyper-local and both regions’ and characters’ names change frequently, the author meticulously centralises the notion of ownership, nationalism, and one’s duty in the face of challenging events, in a dialogic manner.”

Jente Posthuma’s International Booker-shortlisted novel What I’d Rather Not Think About (Scribe) is the story of a faltering relationship between a brother and a sister, nicknamed One and Two, in which the latter meditates on grief that becomes an inseparable part of life when a loved one dies. In her review, Nandini Bhatia writes that it is no secret that One has committed suicide, survived by Two, the sister, and the cats, Three and Four; although to the sister, the abrupt end of her brother’s life remains an inconceivable mystery till the end. “She has been and will always be a little ‘less’ than her brother: a few inches shorter, vegetarian when he is vegan, depressed when he is suicidal. The 45-minute gap between the births of the twins seems to never fill, in life or in death.” But in perceiving the world through grief-tinted glasses, Two leans on the other tragedies of the world like the Holocaust and the 9/11 attacks and their perpetrators to trivialise her own pain.

Spotlight

In the Bibliography column, Stanly Johny writes about three contemporary books which throw light on the Israel-Palestine conflict and its historical context – Nathan Thrall’s A Day in the Life of Abed Salama and The Only Language They Understand, and Rashid Khalidi’s The Hundred Years of War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance. Israel has killed over 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, and wounded tens of thousands more. “Israel claims that it is a victim of Hamas terrorism. What Israel doesn’t want to talk about is its brutal, illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories. While Hamas’s attack on Israeli civilians should be condemned, any understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict without the historical context would be incomplete.” Khalidi, a Palestinian American historian, provides a compelling account of the loss of Palestine in his 2020 book. Rich with interesting historical anecdotes and personal history, his book stretches from the Balfour Declaration of 1917 to the then U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017. “While Khalidi gives a historical sketch of Israel’s settler colonialism, Thrall writes about the impact of this colonial rule on ordinary Palestinian lives. In these three books, the writers show that history and faith have bled with personal suffering which much of the international community has conveniently ignored for the past seven decades.”

Browser