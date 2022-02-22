  • Bureaucratic Archaeology: State, Science and Past in Postcolonial India (Cambridge University Press) by Ashish Avikunthak uncovers an endemic link between practices in the Archaeological Survey of India to the manufacture of archaeological knowledge. It profiles the social, cultural, political ecology of ASI archaeologists to show how a postcolonial state assembles and produces knowledge.
  • Gathering a group of young female survivors of alcoholism and abuse like herself, Silvia Vasquez-Lavado trekked to the Everest base camp. In her memoir,  In the Shadow of the Mountain (Pan Macmillan) she recalls the anxiety of leading a group of novice climbers and coping with her own nerves of summiting.
  • Inspired by the woman who founded Shakespeare and Company, which first published  Ulysses in book form in Paris,  The Paris Bookseller (Headline) is the story of a young, bookish Sylvia Beach. At her English language bookshop opened in Paris in 1919, some profound literary friendships blossomed, none more so than between James Joyce and Sylvia herself.
  • Paari, who has been displaced by Partition, lives in a refugee camp in Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Bombay. She is determined to return to her home in Sukkur, Pakistan.  Road to Abana (Viswakarma Publications) traces the journey home, fraught with danger.