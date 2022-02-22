The Hindu On Books newsletter aims to take you deeper into the world of literature every week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir ordered troops into eastern Ukraine after signing a decree to recognise two breakaway territories in the Donbas region, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk Peoples’s Republic. In a speech, Mr. Putin harped on the history of the USSR, the formation of Ukraine itself, saying, “Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood.” The last days of the Imperium or the Russian empire then known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (that dissolved into smaller republics in 1991) have been recorded by several writers from David Remnick to Ryszard Kapuscinski and Svetlana Alexievich. In his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Lenin’s Tomb (Penguin), Remnick writes about Nadezhda Mandelstam who had seen her husband, the poet Osip Mandelstam being sent off to the camps during the 1930s, and had written elaborate notes on how the regime left its subjects in a “permanent state of fear.” She had seen signs of the Soviet system’s inherent weakness and believed in the resiliency of the people. “It will take many books and records to understand the history of the Soviet Union and its final collapse. We are, after all, still debating the events of 1917 [the Bolshevik revolution]. To write history takes time,” says Remnick, as he explains why Russian democracy is a “delicate thing”. To understand the fall will require a new library covering an immense range of subjects, writes Remnick, who went to Moscow to report for The Washington Post in 1988 for ten years, and lists the following: “U.S.-Soviet relations, economic history, the uprisings of the Baltic states, the Caucasus, Ukraine, and Central Asia, the ‘pre-history’ of perestroika, the psychological and sociological effects of a long-standing totalitarian regime.”

In other news, Hachette has just published a book of new fiction by Afghan women, My Pen is the Wing of a Bird. The title is taken from the epigraph by the writer Baitool Haidari, “My pen is the wing of a bird;/it will tell you those thoughts we are not allowed to think,/those dreams we are not allowed to dream.” Since the Taliban swept back to power in August 2021, questions have swirled around what will happen to scores of Afghan women who want to continue their education and work for a living. In her introduction, veteran journalist Lyse Doucet says that the stories offer a “resilience, a release.” The women write about onions frying in the kitchen, the jingle of an ice-cream cart or a pair of boots, but also about blood-soaked weddings, dangerous journeys to work and back, and other horrors.

In reviews, we read a ear-to-the-ground account of last mile democracy in Bihar, veteran diplomats on India’s foreign policy, Salim Ali’s radio broadcasts which called for the protection of both birds and habitat, the undiminished importance of James Joyce’s Ulysses in its centenary year and more.

Books of the week

In his book on Bihar, Last Among Equals (Westland Books) M.R. Sharan provides a closely observed, scholarly, and empathetic account of the struggle to make constitutional promises a reality in rural India. Originally a Karnataka native, Sharan has been a close observer and participant in the peoples’ movement around MGNREGA as well as other issues in rural Bihar for over ten years, says Amit Basole in his review. “He has carried out large-scale surveys, visited government officials at the village, block, district and State level, and spoken to thousands of workers in this time. Grounding his narrative in data as well as stories (and funny anecdotes), he introduces the reader to the workings of ‘last mile democracy,’ i.e. panchayat-level politics, how welfare programmes work (or do not work), why it matters that programme funds are sent directly to the ward instead of through the panchayat, and above all how salient local caste relations remain to explain outcomes. Along the way, we learn of the fascinating history of caste-based reservations for Mukhiyas in Bihar, from its origin as an ordinance in the 1980s during the Bindeshwari Dubey government to its passage as a law 18 years later.”

Amid complex diplomatic interpolations comes a compendium of essays authored by more than 30 of India’s most senior diplomats. India’s Foreign Policy in the Post-COVID Times: Through the Eyes of Indian Diplomats (Wisdom Tree). Edited by former ambassador Surendra Kumar, it presents an up-to-date analysis of the present situation, and the challenges faced in 30 different areas, each according to their expertise: from overviews of India’s challenges on security and several economic issues (by Shyam Saran, Shivshankar Menon and Rahul Chhabra), to essays on COVID and climate change, the specifics of India’s relations with the U.S., Russia, China, the EU, West Asia, Central Asia, Africa, Japan, Brazil and Mexico, primers on India’s ‘Act East’, Indo-Pacific, diaspora and soft power policies. In her review, Suhasini Haidar writes that “each essay is a handy masterclass. Of particular note is the editor’s decision to include separate chapters on each of India’s neighbours, written by envoys to those countries. Insights on the current Ukraine crisis and the difficulty of prising the Russia-China relationship loose (P.S. Raghavan), the larger objective behind Chinese aggression in times of COVID (Neelam Sabharwal), the importance of focusing on UN Security Council reform for India (Asoke Kumar Mukerji) make for thoughtful reading on current events. The real charm of the essays is the freedom with which skilled practitioners have shared their analysis without hesitations about protocol or political pressure.”

In Words for Birds (Hachette), Tara Gandhi has collected and edited Salim Ali’s radio broadcasts (1941-1985). An assortment of 35 delightful talks, the volume brings forth the turns of phrases and the subtle humour of the astute bird watcher, delightfully echoing his famous autobiography, The Fall of a Sparrow. The reviewer, Murali Sivaramakrishnan, writes that the talks revolve round intimate observations of bird behaviour, nesting and migrations and the science of bird watching. There are “specific comments on human interaction with birds and mammals, the need for a serious step towards conservation of land and habitat, and are interspersed with personal reminiscences in trademark Salim Ali style.”

Spotlight

Statue of James Joyce in a Dublin street. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

James Joyce’s classic, Ulysses, published in 1922, turned out to be epochal in English literary culture. Reappraising the novel in its centenary year, N.S. Gundur admits first up that it’s a difficult read because of its intimidating narrative structure which demands patience. “As someone who has struggled to read the novel, I like to compare my experience of reading it with listening to Hindustani classical music in Dharwad – an intoxicating encounter.” The narrative of Ulysses is developed around the protagonist Leopold Bloom, and Joyce (as Frank Budgen records in James Joyce and the Making of Ulysses and Other Writings) wanted to create a fully evolved character, more rounded than Faust and Hamlet, and that he found that resonance in Homer’s Odysseus, whom he called “the first gentleman in Europe.” It is safe to say that the novel has attained mythical status and Joyce’s wish that he wanted to write a novel that critics would continue to comment on for 100 years has been fulfilled.

Browser

Bureaucratic Archaeology: State, Science and Past in Postcolonial India (Cambridge University Press) by Ashish Avikunthak uncovers an endemic link between practices in the Archaeological Survey of India to the manufacture of archaeological knowledge. It profiles the social, cultural, political ecology of ASI archaeologists to show how a postcolonial state assembles and produces knowledge.

Gathering a group of young female survivors of alcoholism and abuse like herself, Silvia Vasquez-Lavado trekked to the Everest base camp. In her memoir, In the Shadow of the Mountain (Pan Macmillan) she recalls the anxiety of leading a group of novice climbers and coping with her own nerves of summiting.

(Pan Macmillan) she recalls the anxiety of leading a group of novice climbers and coping with her own nerves of summiting. Inspired by the woman who founded Shakespeare and Company, which first published Ulysses in book form in Paris, The Paris Bookseller (Headline) is the story of a young, bookish Sylvia Beach. At her English language bookshop opened in Paris in 1919, some profound literary friendships blossomed, none more so than between James Joyce and Sylvia herself.

in book form in Paris, (Headline) is the story of a young, bookish Sylvia Beach. At her English language bookshop opened in Paris in 1919, some profound literary friendships blossomed, none more so than between James Joyce and Sylvia herself. Paari, who has been displaced by Partition, lives in a refugee camp in Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Bombay. She is determined to return to her home in Sukkur, Pakistan. Road to Abana (Viswakarma Publications) traces the journey home, fraught with danger.

That is all for this week.