  • Kris Gopalakrishnan and 50 other stalwarts, who built and shaped the Indian info-tech industry, recount the last six decades, a story of persistence and triumph, and look at the road ahead in Against All Odds: The IT Story of India (Penguin).
  • Losing Home, Finding Home (B&W) by Saaz Aggarwal, and illustrated by Subhodeep Mukherjee, is an illustrated story of the Sindhi people who lost their homes to partition. It is narrated by the writer’s mother, Situ Savur, who recalls how the community picked up the pieces in India. 
  • Vivek Narayanan’s After (Harper) is a collection of poems inspired by the Ramayana. On each successive page, Narayanan brings the resources of contemporary English poetry to bear on the Sanskrit epic, thus initiating a transformative conversation across time.
  • Filled with the emotion with which she illuminated the Shakespearean canvas of Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell turns her eyes to Renaissance Italy to tell the story of a resilient young woman’s battle for survival in The Marriage Portrait (Tinder Press/Hachette).