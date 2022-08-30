  • Krishna Bose’s Netaji (Picador India), edited and translated by Sumantra Bose, reveals the life, politics and struggle of Subhas Chandra Bose. Scholar and Bose family member, Krishna Bose, travelled the subcontinent and the world to discover aspects of Netaji’s life – the military campaigns he undertook, how the Indian National Army took shape, the leaders he met including Tojo and Hitler, his favourite cities (Vienna and Prague) and so forth.  
  • State Capitalism: Why SOEs Matter and the Challenges They Face (OUP) by Lalita Som studies eight countries to understand how can state-owned enterprises, which play a role during emergency situations, can be managed more efficiently. Generalising from the results of multi-country studies is difficult, because all countries are different, but the two most important conclusions that can be drawn from the country studies are that competition and regulation, rather than ownership, is key to efficiency.
  • Set against the Assam insurgency, Debapriya Datta’s Then Came the River (Bloomsbury) traces the friendship of Roop, the daughter of a tea planter, with her teacher, who comes from a wealthy family. They are happy till personal and political problems mar their lives. The book reads like a thriller which explores the meaning of relationships.
  • In After Sappho (Pan Macmillan), Selby Wynn Schwartz re-imagines the lives of women trailblazers from Sarah Bernhardt to Virginia Woolf. The women fight for rights which their male counterparts have had since birth in this Booker Prize-longlisted historical fiction.