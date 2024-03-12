  • Sugata Bose’s Asia After Europe (Harvard University Press) examines early intimations of Asian solidarity and universalism forged and fractured through phases of poverty and prosperity, among elites and common people. Bose reflects on the changing balance of global power during the long 20th century between Asia and Euro-America by “painting a portrait of an age.”
  • The Battle for Sabarimala (Oxford University Press) by Deepa Das Acevedo tells the story of one of contemporary India’s long running struggle over women’s access to the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the temple, which had traditionally excluded women aged 10 to 50, had to open its doors to all Hindus, leading to protests. Das Acevedo tells a multifaceted narrative about the ‘ban on women’.
  • Haritha Savithri’s Zin (Penguin) tells the story of Seetha, an Indian national who arrives in Turkey in search of her Kurdish lover. Before long, she finds herself caught in the midst of a battle between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan movement.
  • In She and I (Speaking Tiger) by Imayam, translated by D. Venkataramanan, the narrator becomes obsessed with a widow who has recently moved to the village with her daughters. A jobless drifter low on self-esteem, he drags Kamala down in a ploy that may destroy both of them.