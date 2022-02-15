  • Being and Becoming Multilingual (Orient BlackSwan), edited by Rajesh Sachdeva and Rama Kant Agnihotri, is a collection of personal narratives about growing up and inhabiting multiple languages and contexts. Written by a group of linguists and educators, it offers insights into multilingualism; how their professional lives have been deeply informed by their personal multilinguality; and the politics of language.
  • Astrophysicist Biman Nath writes a monograph --  Homi J. Bhabha: A Renaissance Man among Scientists (Niyogi Books) -- bringing to light the life and times of the nuclear physicist who pioneered India’s nuclear research programme. It portrays Bhabha’s foresight in anticipating the need for high-class facilities for research, and of his keen interest in art, architecture and classical music. 
  • Neel Patel’s  Tell Me How to Be (Penguin Hamish Hamilton) is the story of Renu Amin and her son Akash, both of whom lead perfect lives until they start analysing. Renu sends a message to the man she almost married years ago, sparking an emotional affair. Akash slips back into bad habits as he confronts his past affair with the boy who broke his heart.
  • A young girl disappears and her remains are discovered three years later. The neighbourhood in which the girl lived is famous for an annual street festival. During the parade, the suspected killer dies. Chief Inspector Kusanagi turns to his college friend, Detective Galileo, to help him solve the murders in Keigo Higashino’s  Silent Parade (Little, Brown). 