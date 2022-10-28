When you say Himalayas, I think of Kashmir: John Keay

John Keay tells the story of the mountains through its pioneers

‘It was only when I came to India and to other parts of Asia that I realised that actually everyone else’s history was much more interesting than mine,’ says John Keay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Did you know that glaciers can be divided into male and female and that mixing the two can create new glaciers? This is one of the interesting sidelights in John Keay’s latest book, Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World. The book covers a range almost as vast as the region. Geology, politics, biology, spirituality — all find a place as do a series of fascinating personalities whose lives are intertwined with the mountains. In an interview with R. Krithika, Keay talks about his fascination for Asia, the writing process and why he wanted to tell the story of the only high altitude eco-zone on our planet. Edited excerpts:

You have written so much about Asia. What is it about this region that fascinates you?

When I was a student, I read history at school and at Oxford. I was so sick of English history that I never wanted anything more to do with history. It was only when I came to India and to other parts of Asia that I realised that actually everyone else’s history was much more interesting than mine. So, I started reading a lot and began studying Asian history. It seemed to me that it wasn’t very well painted for the English. So, as a result, I have written several books on Indian and Chinese history and so on. Also, what I liked about working on Asian history was it gave me an excuse to get away to somewhere warmer (laughs). I live in the north of Scotland which is pretty wet and cold most of the year.

‘I am not a Buddhist or an authority on Buddhism, so when writing about Tibetan religion, I pounced on the example of the great Italian Buddhist scholar Giuseppe Tucci,’ says John Keay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Was there a specific reason that led you to write this book on the Himalayas?

While we know about the various mountain chains and about Tibet, the realisation that the whole Himalaya region is a distinct eco-zone and has a distinctive history is worth a study in its own right. The idea was to try and define what we mean by the Himalayas, which I take to mean the whole of the bruised area on the physical map of Asia. We think of other ecosystems like Amazonia or Antarctica. I think the Himalayas is just as important because it is the only high altitude eco-zone on our planet. But it also needs more in-depth studies. In the case of Antarctica, there’s a sort of international agreement whereby the whole southern continent is protected from pollution and political activity. So, everything that goes into Antarctica has to come out. It’s the opposite with the Himalayas. Everything that goes there seems to get left behind: the materials of climbing and camping, and even bodies. I would like to see all the states that have an interest in the Himalayas sign some kind of agreement to help protect and conserve the beauty of the region, and also its unique flora and fauna.

John Keay feels that everything that goes into Antarctica comes out but it’s the opposite with the Himalayas. ‘Everything that goes there seems to get left behind.’ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

What did it take for you to condense all that information into this book?

I’m not an academic. I write with a little bit of humour and plenty of anecdotes. On the whole, I think it has worked very well. My India: A History is now into its third updated edition, and China: A History is into its second updated edition. My book on the East India Company, The Honourable Company, came out 30 years ago, and it has never been out of print. I like to think people actually enjoy reading these books rather than just thinking they’re going to acquire a certain amount of useful information.

You focus the narrative of each chapter through a personality.

I think personalities are interesting by themselves and provide some kind of narrative structure for chapters that might otherwise seem a bit tendentious. I thought it was important that when you read a book on the Himalayas, you should understand why the belief systems are different from adjacent countries. For instance, I am not a Buddhist or an authority on Buddhism, so when writing about Tibetan religion, I pounced on the example of the great Italian Buddhist scholar Giuseppe Tucci, who in the 1930s introduced the world to the mysteries of Vajrayanana Buddhism as practised in Tibet. He was a fairly controversial figure. In fact, his expedition was largely funded by the fascist regime of Mussolini.

The Zero Bridge in Srinagar with the Himalayas in the background. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Finally, what is your abiding memory of the Himalayas?

The first time I ever came to India was to Kashmir in the mid-1960s. I was very keen on fishing in those days, and I’d been given to understand that there was some excellent trout fishing in Kashmir. So, I went around for two weeks with a fishing rod. I’ve also spent quite a bit of time in Bhutan, Nepal and north Pakistan (now called Gilgit-Baltistan). I love all these areas but, when you say Himalayas, I think of Kashmir.

Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World; John Keay, Bloomsbury, ₹699.

