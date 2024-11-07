 />
JEE 2025: NTA addresses Aadhaar card glitches in application

Published - November 07, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
To streamline the process, the NTA has made adjustments in the online application form to assist the candidates complete their forms smoothly. | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released new guidelines for the students filling out application forms of the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) 2025 to address issues of Aadhaar card authentication. This is in light of grievances from a few candidates regarding technical issues in Aadhaar Card authentication due to mismatch in names on the Aadhaar Card and the marksheet of class tenth while filling the online application form. 

To streamline the process, the NTA has made adjustments in the online application form to assist the candidates complete their forms smoothly. Candidates should take the following steps to overcome such issues:

If a candidate receives the following message / Pop-up after selecting “Confirm Name as per Aadhaar”, the candidate should close (X) in the message. 

On closing the above message / Pop up box, a new window will appear on the screen to proceed with Aadhaar authentication. In this step, candidates must enter their name exactly as it appears on their Aadhaar card.

Both the name on the educational certificate and the Aadhaar card will be captured during this process, allowing the candidate to continue with the application form.

The registration for the online application forms of the JEE Main session one exam 2025 commenced on October 28 and will be open till November 22. 

