Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

Iran’s attacks – which Israel largely deterred with its Iron Dome missile defence system, along with help from nearby U.S. naval destroyers – followed Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, on Sept. 27.

Israeli officials said Iran would pay a price for the strike. Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it saw no sign of Israeli forces and that its troops were ready to confront them.

Hezbollah has been sending rockets into northern Israel since the start of the Gaza war, which began after Hamas and other militants invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed nearly 1,200 people. Hezbollah’s rocket attacks have displaced around 70,000 people from their homes in northern Israel.