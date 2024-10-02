GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Israel-Iran war LIVE: U.S., Israel warn of response to Iranian missile attack

It was the second time Iran has directly attacked Israel, after a missile and drone attack in April in retaliation for a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus

Updated - October 02, 2024 07:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Projectiles are seen in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, October 1, 2024.

Projectiles are seen in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. 

Iran’s attacks – which Israel largely deterred with its Iron Dome missile defence system, along with help from nearby U.S. naval destroyers – followed Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, on Sept. 27. 

Also read: How Israel took the war to the ‘axis of resistance’, triggering Iran’s response

Israeli officials said Iran would pay a price for the strike. Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it saw no sign of Israeli forces and that its troops were ready to confront them.

Hezbollah has been sending rockets into northern Israel since the start of the Gaza war, which began after Hamas and other militants invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed nearly 1,200 people. Hezbollah’s rocket attacks have displaced around 70,000 people from their homes in northern Israel. 

Here are the live updates on the war
  • October 02, 2024 07:36
    France’s Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he strongly condemns Iran’s new attacks on Israel, adding that in a sign of its commitment to Israel’s security it has mobilized its military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday.

    Mr. Macron reiterated France’s demand that Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population, the French Presidency said in a statement. 

    Reuters

  • October 02, 2024 07:35
    Iranian attack on Israel appears to have been defeated, ineffective: Biden

    The Iranian missile attack on Israel appears to have been defeated and ineffective, US President Joe Biden said, hours after Tehran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel.

    The Israeli military reportedly said there were no news of injuries from the attack. 

    Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr. Biden said, “At my direction, the United States military actively supported the defence of Israel. We are still assessing the impact but, based on what we know, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective and this is a testament to Israeli military capability… (It is) also a testament to intensive planning (between) the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against a brazen attack.” “Make no mistake, the United States is fully supportive of Israel. And I just spent the morning and part of the afternoon in the situation room, meeting with my whole national security team… The national security team, as I said, is in constant contact with Israeli officials and counterparts...,” he added. 

    Mr. Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles targeting the country, the White House said. 

    AP

  • October 02, 2024 07:33
    Japan PM says Iran missile attacks on Israel ‘unacceptable’

    Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that missile attacks by Iran on Israel were “unacceptable”.

    “Iran’s attack is unacceptable. We will condemn this strongly. But at the same time, we would like to cooperate (with the United States) to defuse the situation and prevent it from escalating into a full-on war,” Mr. Ishiba told reporters. 

    AFP

  • October 02, 2024 07:31
    U.S., Israel warn of response to Iranian missile attack

    The United States said Tuesday that it was discussing a joint response after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, warning Tehran of “severe consequences”.

    Israel vowed it would make Iran “pay” for the attack, which it said saw 180 missiles fired at its territory, most of them intercepted by air defences. 

    Tehran meanwhile threatened to strike any forces that intervened on its soil on Israel’s behalf. 

    President Joe Biden said the United States was “fully supportive” of Israel after the missile attack, adding that he would discuss a response with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

    AFP

Published - October 02, 2024 07:30 am IST

