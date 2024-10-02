3 persons killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) morning around 7.00 A.M. Pimpri Chinchwad Police confirmed that three people were killed in the chopper crash.

The helicopter, belonging to a Delhi-based private aviation firm, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey, said, “The technical reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained but as per primary information, this region experienced heavy fog this morning.” Commissioner Choubey pointed out the privately owned chopper was taking off the Juhu from Oxford Golf Course resort.

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer, as per officials. The deceased identified are Captain Girish Kumar Pillai, Captain Pritamchand Bhardwaj and Captain Paramjit Singh.

“The chopper is badly damaged, however, our teams have responded and the fire is controlled,” Mr. Choubey added.

