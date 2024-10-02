GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3 persons killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer

Updated - October 02, 2024 10:10 am IST - Pune

The Hindu Bureau
Wreckage of a helicopter after it crashed at Bavdhan area in Pune district, Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2024).

Wreckage of a helicopter after it crashed at Bavdhan area in Pune district, Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) morning around 7.00 A.M. Pimpri Chinchwad Police confirmed that three people were killed in the chopper crash. 

The helicopter, belonging to a Delhi-based private aviation firm, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey, said, “The technical reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained but as per primary information, this region experienced heavy fog this morning.” Commissioner Choubey pointed out the privately owned chopper was taking off the Juhu from Oxford Golf Course resort. 

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer, as per officials. The deceased identified are Captain Girish Kumar Pillai, Captain Pritamchand Bhardwaj and Captain Paramjit Singh. 

“The chopper is badly damaged, however, our teams have responded and the fire is controlled,” Mr. Choubey added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 02, 2024 09:50 am IST

Related Topics

Pune

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.