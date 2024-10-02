GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA seizes one live explosive device in Assam’s Lakhimpur

According to the agency, its probe revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah aka Gautam Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur

Updated - October 02, 2024 09:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The NIA.

The NIA. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) seized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Lakhimpur district of Assam. It was later defused by the bomb disposal squad of the police.

“The NIA found out about the bomb during the investigation into a case related to the previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by the Assam police on August 15. The State police had swung into action following the release of a video by Paresh Baruah, self-styled commender-in-chief of ULFA(I), declaring a ‘military’ protest by the banned terror outfit across Assam on Independence Day,” said the agency.

Paresh Baruah had also called for a public boycott of the Independence Day celebrations, warning of dire consequences if people disobeyed his instructions.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the State police on September 17, found out that the ULFA (I) leadership had coordinated the placement of several IEDs with the intention to trigger blasts at multiple locations across Assam to protest against the celebrations of Independence Day this year and to strike “terror in the minds of people, as part of a larger conspiracy”.

According to the agency, its probe revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah aka Gautam Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur. He was tacked down and arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on September 24. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed the location of the IED which was seized by the NIA in Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

“He further told the NIA that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of Aishang Asom aka Abhiit Gogoi and other top leadership of ULFA(I),” said the agency.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:29 am IST

