Congress alleges ’reign of crime against women’ in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). They called for action to check crimes against women, higher crop MSPs, and compensation for crops damaged by rain. They alleged “discrimination” in the allocation of development funds to Opposition legislators.

Led by Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition, the delegation alleged that minorities were being persecuted by registering fake cases against them. They also said there was a rise in atrocities against Dalits and tribals.

“While ruling party MLAs have been sanctioned ₹15 crore each, opposition MLAs are not even being given the ₹5 crore you sanctioned earlier,” Mr. Singhar said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

CM urged to act fairly

“MLAs are the public’s representatives. You are the State’s Chief Minister, you should follow Rajdharma (ruler’s duty). Justice should be done to everyone,” Mr. Singhar told reporters after the meeting.

Mr. Yadav asked the MLAs to prepare vision documents for their respective constituencies for the next five years and assured them that the government will help the ruling party and Opposition MLAs equally.

“The MLAs, whether they are from the Congress or BJP, should prepare vision documents for their constituencies, detailing where they want to take their constituencies in terms of development in five years. We will help all the MLAs equally. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to double the economy of Madhya Pradesh,” Mr. Yadav said.

The MLAs also called for stricter laws to deal with crimes against women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

“The government has failed to control these incidents. Criminals and eve teasers are roaming openly without any fear. Enforcement by the administration of law and order is weak. Strict action and laws are required to prevent harassment of SC, ST, girls, and women,” read a second letter handed to the CM.

Procurement price

The Congress MLAs demanded that the BJP government increase the procurement price for wheat and rice to ₹3,100 and ₹2,700 per quintal, as the ruling party had promised in its manifesto for last year’s Assembly polls.

They also pressed for an increase in the MSP of soya beans to ₹6,000 per quintal.

“Soya bean, maize, and other crops suffered heavy damage due to rains. Farmers are in distres,s and the government has not yet carried out surveys,” Mr. Singhar said in another letter, demanding immediate surveys and compensation for farmers.

He also said that the delegation asked the government to ensure that farmers get fertilisers on time.

The Congress delegation also demanded a probe into the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which tap water is to be provided to every household.

Mr. Singhar claimed that it has been about three months since the government assured a probe in the Assembly, but no investigation has been launched yet.

Women under attack

The Congress will also launch a “Beti Bachao” campaign that will run for a fortnight on Gandhi Jayanti.

Accusing the BJP government of failing to prevent crimes against women, State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that it will be a non-political campaign, and families of victims will also join party workers.

The campaign will include candle and baton marches, and fasting, concluding with a State-wide shut down on October 16, he said.

Citing NCRB data, Mr. Patwari said that more than 65,000 rapes have been reported in the State since 2004. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, barring the 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020 when Kamal Nath led a Congress government.

“The BJP government has failed to control crimes against women over 18 years in power which has seen more than 4.10 lakh women becoming victims of criminal atrocities,” he said, speaking to reporters.