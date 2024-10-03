GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abducted Meitei youth released in exchange for 11 Kuki prisoners

Normal life was affected across Manipur’s Imphal Valley on October 2 following a shutdown called by a citizens’ group over the abduction

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The two Meitei men who were abducted on September 27, 2024, were released on October 3, 2024

The two Meitei men who were abducted on September 27, 2024, were released on October 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two Meitei youth who were abducted on September 27 were released by a group of Kuki-Zo extremists from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Thursday (October 3, 2024) morning, reportedly in exchange for 11 Kuki people from the Imphal Valley.

Three Meitei youth from the Thoubal district were reported missing on September 27 while they were on their way to New Keithelmanbi. On September 29, one of the men, N. Johnson, was reportedly rescued by security forces, but two others, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, remained in the custody of the alleged abductors. 

On September 30, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Director General of Police had been asked to ensure the release of the two men, adding that the Central and State security forces were doing everything possible to ensure their safe release. Those holding the Meitei youth in custody had made several demands, the Chief Minister said.

The 11 Kuki prisoners who were released

The 11 Kuki prisoners who were released | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On Wednesday (October 2, 2024), normal life was affected across Manipur’s Imphal Valley following a shutdown called by a citizens’ group over the abduction.

The 48-hour shutdown by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) spread from Thoubal on Tuesday, one of the five districts in the valley, as shops and commercial establishments remained closed, and demonstrators blocked the streets. 

Published - October 03, 2024 08:40 am IST

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.