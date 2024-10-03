GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Middle East crisis LIVE: Israel bombs central Beirut, strikes Gaza as fears of all-out war with Iran mount

The Israeli military said seven soldiers were killed in two Hezbollah attacks in southern Lebanon

Updated - October 03, 2024 07:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and smoke rise over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, ion October 3, 2024.

Fire and smoke rise over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, ion October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday (October 3, 2024), killing at least six people, after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Israel pressed forward on two fronts Wednesday (October 2, 2024), pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah that left eight Israeli soldiers dead and conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children. As Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran’s ballistic missile attack a day earlier, the region braced for further escalation. 

ALSO READ: How Israel took the war to the ‘axis of resistance’, triggering Iran’s response

Iran, which backs both Hezbollah and the Hamas militants who run the Gaza Strip, had launched dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday night, another escalation in a tit-for-tat cycle that is pushing the Middle East closer to a regional war. Israel warned that the attack would have “repercussions.”

The Israeli military said seven soldiers were killed in two Hezbollah attacks in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, without elaborating. The deaths followed an earlier announcement of the first Israeli combat death in Lebanon since the start of the incursion. 

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 03, 2024 07:37
    Palestinian officials say 51 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

    Palestinians describe massive raid in Gaza. The Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 51 people were killed and 82 wounded in the operation in Khan Younis that began early Wednesday (October 2, 2024). Records at the European Hospital show that seven women and 12 children, as young as 22 months old, were among those killed. - AP

  • October 03, 2024 07:30
    American killed in Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

    An American from Dearborn, Michigan, was killed in Lebanon in an Israeli airstrike, according to the man’s daughter, friend and the U.S. congresswoman representing his constituency.

    His daughter, Nadine Jawad, said in a statement that her father was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) “while trying to save innocent lives.” She added that in his final days, her father chose to stay near a hospital to help the elderly and the disabled.

    Israel’s recent military campaign in Lebanon has killed hundreds, wounded thousands and displaced over a million.- Reuters

  • October 03, 2024 07:22
    Eight Israeli soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion

    Hezbollah said it repelled an Israeli infiltration into southern Lebanon on October 2, as Israel reported eight soldiers were killed — its first losses since launching cross-border raids this week.

    The clashes came hours after Iran launched its largest missile attack yet on Israel, its sworn enemy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran would pay for its “big mistake”. - AFP

  • October 03, 2024 07:18
    ‘Sickening cycle of escalation’ in Mideast must stop, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for an end to the “sickening cycle of escalation” in the Middle East, while specifically condemning Iran over its latest missile attack after facing harsh criticism from Israel.

    Read the story here:

    'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

    UN chief calls for end to Middle East escalation, condemns Iran's missile attack, Israel's response. Diplomatic tensions rise.

  • October 03, 2024 07:10
    India ‘deeply concerned’ at escalation of security situation in West Asia, says MEA

    India is “deeply concerned” about the escalating situation in the West Asian region after Iran fired hundreds of missiles that hit targets in and around capital Tel Aviv. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs urged that the conflict should not take a wider regional shape.

    Read the full story here:

    India ‘deeply concerned’ at escalation of security situation in West Asia, says MEA

    India says closely monitoring escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with advisories urging Indians to avoid travel to both countries.

  • October 03, 2024 07:10
    Israel attacks Dahiyeh

    Three missiles from Israel hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week, and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said. The southern suburbs came under more than a dozen Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

    -Reuters

  • October 03, 2024 07:10
    Israel strikes heart of Beirut, killing six

    Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday (October 3, 2024), killing at least six people, after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

    Israel said it conducted a precise air strike on Beirut. A security source said it targeted a building in central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood close to parliament, the nearest Israeli strikes have come to Lebanon’s seat of government.

    At least six people were killed and seven wounded, Lebanese health officials said. 

    -Reuters

Published - October 03, 2024 07:01 am IST

