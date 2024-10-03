  • Sarfaraz became the 11th double centurion in the Irani Cup history. 
  • His unbeaten 221 is the fifth highest individual score in the Irani Cup history. The top four are Wasim Jaffer (286, for Vidarbha vs RoI, in 2019); M Vijay (for RoI vs Rajasthan, in 2012); Pravin Amre (246, for RoI vs Bengal, in 1990) and Surinder Amarnath (235 n.o., for Delhi, in 1980).
  • He has notched up the highest individual score for Mumbai/ Bombay in Irani Cup, surpassing Ramnath Parkar’s 195 in Pune in 1972.