Indian men’s team wins rapid fire pistol gold

Raajwardan Paatil and Mukesh Nelavalli missed the individual medals in 25-metre rapid fire pistol, but won the team gold along with Harsimar Singh Rattha, in the World junior shooting championship in Lima, Peru.

Raajwardan and Mukesh did make the individual final, but finished fourth and fifth, even as the qualification topper Thomas Chinours (584) of France placed sixth.

The Indian trio had a total 1722 to comfortably finish ahead of France and Poland in the race for team gold.

India took its tally to 11 gold, one silver and four bronze at the top of the medals table. China was second with three gold and a silver. USA and Italy followed with two gold medals each, apart from the silver and bronze medals.

The results:

Junior men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Yao Jianan (Chn) 31 (582); 2. Yan Chesnel (Fra) 23 (577); 3. Tomasz Jedraszczy (Pol) 20 (575); 4. Raajwardan Paatil 17 (579); 5. Mukesh Nelavalli 10 (579); 13. Harsimar Singh Rattha 564.

Team: 1. India 1722; 2. France 1701 (41x); 3. Poland 1701 (36x).