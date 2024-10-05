GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian men’s team wins rapid fire pistol gold

Raajwardan and Mukesh did make the individual final, but finished fourth and fifth, even as the qualification topper Thomas Chinours (584) of France placed sixth.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
India team with the rapid fire pistol gold in the World junior shooting championship in Lima, Peru.

India team with the rapid fire pistol gold in the World junior shooting championship in Lima, Peru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raajwardan Paatil and Mukesh Nelavalli missed the individual medals in 25-metre rapid fire pistol, but won the team gold along with Harsimar Singh Rattha, in the World junior shooting championship in Lima, Peru.

Raajwardan and Mukesh did make the individual final, but finished fourth and fifth, even as the qualification topper Thomas Chinours (584) of France placed sixth.

The Indian trio had a total 1722 to comfortably finish ahead of France and Poland in the race for team gold.

India took its tally to 11 gold, one silver and four bronze at the top of the medals table. China was second with three gold and a silver. USA and Italy followed with two gold medals each, apart from the silver and bronze medals.

The results:

Junior men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Yao Jianan (Chn) 31 (582); 2. Yan Chesnel (Fra) 23 (577); 3. Tomasz Jedraszczy (Pol) 20 (575); 4. Raajwardan Paatil 17 (579); 5. Mukesh Nelavalli 10 (579); 13. Harsimar Singh Rattha 564.

Team: 1. India 1722; 2. France 1701 (41x); 3. Poland 1701 (36x).

Published - October 05, 2024 04:53 am IST

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.