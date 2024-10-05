GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, a total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1027 other candidates will be decided on Saturday (October 5, 2024) as elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly are under way.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the State while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after a decade. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said 2.03 crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise and the voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, including 101 women. Among these candidates, 464 are contesting as independent.

The key contesting parties in the fray are BJP, Congress, AAP, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. The high-octane campaign came to an end Thursday (October 3, 2024) evening. 

In the previous Assembly polls in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats, the Congress 31 and JJP 10.

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 05, 2024 07:19
    Former CM Khattar casts vote

    Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote at GGSSS Prem Nagar, Karnal.

    “People should cast their vote today. The administration has made all the arrangements and elections will be held peacefully. BJP is confident of winning and we will form the government in the state for the 3rd time,” Mr. Khattar told reporters before casting the vote.

    -ANI

  • October 05, 2024 07:18
    Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana

    Polling for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

    -PTI

  • October 05, 2024 06:59
    Officials conduct mock polls across Haryana

    Ahead of the voting for Haryana Assembly elections, the officials conducted mock polls at various polling booths across the State on Saturday.

    Ramavatar Bhatotia, presiding officer Jonawas of booth number 235 of the Rewari Assembly seat, said that they have followed all the directions of the Election Commission of India.

    “On the directions of the Election Commission of India, we have conducted everything. 50 votes we have put in. 4-4 votes of every candidate and 2 votes for NOTA. There are 12 candidates and 1 NOTA. The polling will begin at 7 am. People are excited and have already arrived to vote. The security is being tightened and we have set up the booth as per the directions of ECI,” he said.

    -ANI

  • October 05, 2024 06:31
    1,031 candidates in fray; voting to begin at 7 a.m.

    An electorate of over 2 crore will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates.

    Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the single-phase election to the 90-member State Assembly.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) said over 30,000 police personnel and 225 paramilitary companies have been deployed while 27,866 Electronic Voting Machines (ballot units) will be used in the election.

  • October 04, 2024 17:20
  • October 04, 2024 17:13
  • October 04, 2024 17:08
  • October 04, 2024 17:06
  • October 04, 2024 17:05
Published - October 05, 2024 06:27 am IST

