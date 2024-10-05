The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1027 other candidates will be decided on Saturday (October 5, 2024) as elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly are under way.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the State while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after a decade. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said 2.03 crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise and the voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, including 101 women. Among these candidates, 464 are contesting as independent.

The key contesting parties in the fray are BJP, Congress, AAP, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. The high-octane campaign came to an end Thursday (October 3, 2024) evening.

In the previous Assembly polls in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats, the Congress 31 and JJP 10.