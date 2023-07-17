Tribute | Milan Kundera’s works continue to suggest antidotes to abuse of power

July 17, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Just as it was becoming fashionable to ask, ‘Is Milan Kundera relevant anymore?’, the writer, who passed away aged 94 last week, entered our consciousness again. And for much the same reasons he had done so originally. For championing the individual against the state, and for exposing the lack of humanity and humour in the powerful attempting to refashion the world into something they could control and profit from.

With today’s right-wing states and nascent dictators taking their guidance from the playbook of those at the other end of the political spectrum of the 1960s, Kundera’s works continue to suggest antidotes to abuse of power.

“No great movement designed to change the world can bear to be laughed at or belittled,” Kundera wrote in The Joke, his first novel. It begins with a harmless joke that becomes disproportionately significant in one man’s life, but ends not in revenge but in irrelevance.

A student, Ludvik, writes a silly joke to a woman (“Optimism is the opium of the people! A healthy atmosphere stinks of stupidity! Long live Trotsky!”). The words are anti-Party, say the authorities who condemn him to hard labour, a popular means of re-educating those insufficiently indoctrinated.

Years later, Ludvik runs into Pavel, whose betrayal had led to his arrest, and plans revenge by having an affair with his wife. Pavel who has no recollection of the shared history with Ludvik doesn’t particularly mind and Ludvik understands the futility of revenge. Forgetting binds together both the victim and wrongdoer, just as surely as memory does.

It is a theme Kundera returns to. “The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting,” he says in The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, published a decade later.

That book brought together individual desire and lust with the forgetting imposed by totalitarian regimes. It was a theme Kundera would handle with great finesse in the book that established him among writers of the first rank: The Unbearable Lightness of Being. By now, an exile from the erstwhile Czechoslovakia, he was settled in France, and writing in French.

What gives Kundera’s writings power is not their political content or even their lyricism (which is not diminished in translation). It is the twin quality of humour and deliberate ambiguity. Although he acknowledges Kafka as an inspiration, there is a nod to the Rabelaisian too.

Waking up one morning and finding yourself turned into an insect can be both absurd and a tragedy, as Kafka showed, but when a woman attempting suicide by swallowing aspirins accidentally swallows laxatives instead, as in The Joke, it brings together absurdity and comedy, a more powerful combination when the underlying theme is tragedy.

The truth about our dramas

Kundera insisted his novels were not political; perhaps when everything is political (“I married you because the Party wanted it,” says one of his characters), writing about it doesn’t need a special label.

He explained his technique to The Paris Review thus: “The combination of a frivolous form and a serious subject immediately unmasks the truth about our dramas (those that occur in our beds as well as those that we play out on the great stage of History) and their awful insignificance.”

The Unbearable Lightness of Being was a cult book in the 1980s when I was growing up, the eroticism of a philosophical and political work sharpening the existential edges of Kundera’s essential humanity. It begins with a nod to Nietzsche’s eternal recurrence causing the “heaviest of burdens”; it is counterpoised with Greek philosopher Parmenides’s “lightness”. As Kundera says, “a life which disappears once and for all is like a shadow, without weight, dead in advance…

“We need take no more note of it than of a war between two African kingdoms in the 14th century, a war that altered nothing in the destiny of the world, even if a hundred thousand blacks perished in excruciating torment…”

Both the “heavy” characters and the “light” in the book meet unhappy ends. The choice between them can be made only once in life; it could end happily or in disaster. Noticing how often the idea of lightness occurs in his novels, Kundera wrote, “Perhaps all novelists ever do is write a kind of theme (the first novel) and variations.”

The throwaway line about the blacks in Africa, and the objectification of women, here and elsewhere, might account for his fading from popular opinion. Times were changing even as he was writing, and such lapses into the politically incorrect stood out. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was thought Kundera had written himself out of relevance, left behind by history.

Humour as a weapon

But that failed to take into account the unacknowledged totalitarian regimes that followed, with some liberal economies not even bothering to give themselves a veneer of democracy. Humour is still a powerful weapon, and individual liberty is still worth fighting for, Kundera continued to remind us till the end, as he remained in step with or slightly ahead of history.

Kundera, one of the great novelists, was equally, a great critic and literary historian. Testaments Betrayed and Art of the Novel contain some of the finest literary essays this side of Henry James.

His final novel, published when he was 86, was The Festival of Insignificance, a light book on heavy themes about four men — or four parts of the same man — who may or may not be seeking a reconciliation.

One of the characters says, “We’ve known for a long time that it was no longer possible to overturn this world, nor reshape it, nor head off its dangerous headlong rush. There’s been one possible resistance: to not take it seriously. But I think our jokes have lost their power... All you get out of it is weariness and boredom.”

This is not an admission of defeat, but an acknowledgement that not undertaking to change the world is acceptable.

Great novels, Kundera said in an interview, are always a little more intelligent than their authors. He may have been the exception to his own theory.

The writer’s latest book is ‘Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read?’.