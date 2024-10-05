No remorse in Naidu despite SC observations, says Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said there is no remorse in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu despite the Supreme Court’s observations on the Tirumala laddu prasadam issue.

“Mr. Naidu continues to spread the same lies,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing the media at his camp office on Friday.

The apex court, which understood that Mr. Naidu had hurt the sentiments of devotees with political malice, rebuked him and asked him not to indulge in political drama, the YSRCP leader observed.

Even after the Supreme Court became serious, Mr. Naidu did not stop giving wings to his lies that adulterated ghee had been used to prepare laddu prasadam. He was resorting to false propaganda that the apex court nailed the previous government, he said.

“Who did the Supreme Court actually held accountable? Who should be fearful of standing before God? Who truly has devotion?” he asked.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu should apologise to the public if he had any devotion.

“The Chief Minister neither fears God nor has any remorse as is evident from his repeated false claims despite the TTD Executive Officer’s clarification,” the former Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister’s actions would not only undermine the sanctity of the Tirumala temple but also hurt the faith of crores of devotees, he said, adding that Mr. Naidu’s misdeeds would ultimately face divine justice.

Mr. Jagan also questioned Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s understanding of Sanatana Dharma, pointing out that the latter had supported Mr. Naidu despite being aware of his actions.

The Deputy Chief Minister turned a blind eye to Mr. Naidu’s false statements, especially about the Tirumala laddu, which affected the sentiments of crores of devotees.

“How can someone speak about Sanatana Dharma while ignoring such serious transgressions involving a revered temple”” he asked.