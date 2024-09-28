GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Major explosion at fireworks unit near Sattur in T.N.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said they reached the accident site at 8.15 a.m on Saturday

Published - September 28, 2024 10:42 am IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke comes out of a private fireworks unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district after a major explosion was reported there on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Smoke comes out of a private fireworks unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district after a major explosion was reported there on Saturday, September 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major explosion was reported at a private fireworks unit at Keezha Odampatti, near Sattur, in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said they reached the accident site at 8.15 a.m.

The unit is said to be owned by a person named Kandasami, and they planned to despatch firecrackers via trucks ahead of the Deepavali festival to various destinations.

According to a police officer, 10 workers from north India were staying on the premises of the fireworks unit. It is yet to be determined whether they were inside, as heavy smoke has filled the unit.

The firefighters would be able to step inside the building only after the fire has been brought under control, as per sources.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:42 am IST

