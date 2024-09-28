The Israeli military said it launched new strikes on Saturday (September 28, 2024) targeting Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon after intense bombardments on the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut overnight. “The IDF [military] is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beqaa” in eastern Lebanon, it said in a statement.

Also read | Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

The Israeli military claimed to have struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday (September 27, 2024) in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings. According to US officilas, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes on the group’s headquarters.

Also read | Iran treads carefully, backing Hezbollah while avoiding war

This recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah after the multiple pager explosions targetting the Hezbollah members, saw the death of 700 Lebanese citizens, with thousands of people becoming homeless. Meanwhile, European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon, Norway’s foreign minister said on Friday (September 28, 2024).