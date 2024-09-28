GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon LIVE updates: Israel Army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut overnight into Saturday, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes that were reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah; Lebanon death toll rises to 700.

Updated - September 28, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, September 28.

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, September 28. | Photo Credit: AP

The Israeli military said it launched new strikes on Saturday (September 28, 2024) targeting Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon after intense bombardments on the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut overnight. “The IDF [military] is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beqaa” in eastern Lebanon, it said in a statement. 

Also read | Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

The Israeli military claimed to have struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday (September 27, 2024) in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings. According to US officilas, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes on the group’s headquarters. 

Also read | Iran treads carefully, backing Hezbollah while avoiding war

This recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah after the multiple pager explosions targetting the Hezbollah members, saw the death of 700 Lebanese citizens, with thousands of people becoming homeless. Meanwhile, European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon, Norway’s foreign minister said on Friday (September 28, 2024).

  • September 28, 2024 12:56
    Israel mobilises three reserve battalions amid escalating conflict with Hezbollah

    Israel’s military said it has mobilised three reserve battalions to bolster its Central Command defence amid escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

    Earlier on Saturday (September 28, 2024), Israeli army said that a missile from Lebanon was fired at central Israel and fell in an open area. It said no sirens were sounded and added the incident was under review, but gave no other details.- AP

  • September 28, 2024 12:50
    With Israel dramatically intensifying its airstrikes on Lebanon this week, Lebanese citizens are searching for shelters

    The United Nations said the fighting has displaced 211,000 people, including 85,000 now staying in public schools and other shelters. Airstrikes have forced 20 primary health care centers to shut down and disrupted access to clean water for nearly 300,000 people.

    Families sit on the ground in Martyrs' square after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

  • September 28, 2024 12:37
    Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch new initiative for independent Palestinian state

    While Israel is pounding Beirut with airstrikes, European, Arab and Islamic nations have launched an initiative to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon, Norway’s foreign minister said on Friday (September 27, 2024).

    Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s foreign minister, told The Associated Press, “there is a growing consensus in the international community from Western countries, from Arab countries, from the Global South, that we need to establish a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state — and the Palestinian state has to be recognized.”- AP

  • September 28, 2024 12:26
    Israel issues fresh evacuation order for people to leave part of the densely populated Dahiyeh suburbs

    After heavy shelling sounded across the Mediterranean city on Friday (September 27, 2024) Israel issued fresh warnings for people to leave part of the densely populated Dahiyeh suburbs before dawn on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

    Hundreds of families spent the night on the streets, seeking shelter in downtown Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square or along the seaside boardwalk area.

    Syrian refugee and father of six Radwan Msallam said they had “nowhere to go”.

    “We were at home when there was the call to evacuate. We took our identity papers, some belongings and we left,” he told AFP.- AP

  • September 28, 2024 12:20
    Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah targets pounded areas around Lebanon’s capital overnight

    Smoke rose from Beirut’s southern suburbs Saturday (September 28, 2024) morning and the streets were empty after the area was destroyed overnight by heavy Israeli airstrikes. 

    Lebanon asks medical centers to make room for people from hard-hit Beirut suburbs. Israel targets areas around Beirut and they have claimed to have killed Hezbollah missile unit commander and his deputy.- AP

Published - September 28, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Live news / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Lebanon / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.