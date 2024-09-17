GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 17 to hear a suo motu case into the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital even as protests continue unabated in West Bengal.

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A painting on the road near dharna site of junior doctors near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

A painting on the road near dharna site of junior doctors near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a meeting with protesting doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that as demanded by them, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, and two senior officials of Health Department would be replaced.

Also Read : West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors for ‘5th and final time’ at Mamata’s residence at 5 p.m

The protesting junior doctors hailed the decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove of Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North as a major victory and landmark in their 38-day long protests demanding justice for their 31-year-old deceased colleague.

The doctors, however said that they want the assurances to be acted upon and will resume services only after consulting with protesting doctors of other hospitals. The development comes after a meeting between the Chief Minister and a delegation of about 40 doctors at her residence.

Also read | R.G. Kar Medical College senior doctors allege tampering of evidence

On September 9, the court had cautioned the doctors that it would not be able to protect them from the State’s disciplinary action, including punitive transfers, if they continued their agitation beyond 5 p.m. on September 10.

  • September 17, 2024 08:31
    Protesting doctors hail in the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner

    Protesting junior doctors hailed the decision of ​West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove of Commissioner of Kolkata Police​, Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North as a major victory and landmark in their 38-day long protests demanding justice for their 31-year-old deceased colleague.

    The doctors, however said that they want the assurances to be acted upon and will resume services only after consulting with protesting doctors of other hospitals. The development comes after a meeting between the Chief Minister and a delegation of about 40 doctors at her residence. ​Read more

  • September 17, 2024 08:30
    Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

    Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

    In this video we will take you through some of the key directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Kolkata rape and murder case

  • September 17, 2024 08:25
    R.G. Kar Medical College senior doctors allege tampering of evidence

    Senior doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College on Monday (September 16, 2024) alleged tampering of evidence in the ​Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

    Addressing a press conference here, they reiterated their demand for a live streaming of the meeting between them and the West Bengal government. ​Read more

  • September 17, 2024 08:13
    Sandip Ghosh gave ‘deceptive’ answers during polygraph, claims CBI

    RG Kar Medical College’s former principal Sandip Ghosh was found to be “deceptive” while answering important questions on the ​rape and murder of a trainee woman postgraduate doctor​ during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis, officials said.

    The CBI, probing the case, ​arrested Ghosh on September 2​ in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The federal probe agency later added charges of evidence tampering against him. ​Read more

  • September 17, 2024 08:11
    Mamata meets protesting doctors; Kolkata Police Commissioner, senior health officials removed

    After a meeting with protesting doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that as demanded by them, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, and two senior officials of Health Department would be replaced.

    “We have agreed to remove the Director of Health Services and Director of Medical College. After the demand of doctors, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police has decided to step aside pending investigation,” Ms. Banerjee said. Stating that the talks were positive, she urged the doctors to return to work. She also said that no action would be taken against those who had participated in the protests over the past few weeks. ​Read more

  • September 17, 2024 08:04
    Kolkata rape and murder case: Indian citizen groups, individuals from across the globe write an open letter to CJI

    A thousand individuals and over 55 organisations such as South Asian Solidarity Collective, WAYVE Foundation, Lawyers Collective, CPI(M) and Adivasi Women’s Network, have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case on Sunday (September 15, 2024). ​Read more

Published - September 17, 2024 08:30 am IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / sexual assault & rape / Kolkata

