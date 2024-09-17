After a meeting with protesting doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that as demanded by them, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, and two senior officials of Health Department would be replaced.

The protesting junior doctors hailed the decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove of Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North as a major victory and landmark in their 38-day long protests demanding justice for their 31-year-old deceased colleague.

The doctors, however said that they want the assurances to be acted upon and will resume services only after consulting with protesting doctors of other hospitals. The development comes after a meeting between the Chief Minister and a delegation of about 40 doctors at her residence.

On September 9, the court had cautioned the doctors that it would not be able to protect them from the State’s disciplinary action, including punitive transfers, if they continued their agitation beyond 5 p.m. on September 10.