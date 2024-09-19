GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Narendra Modi in Srinagar LIVE updates: PM to address J&K assembly election rally

This will be Prime minister Narendra Modi’s third visit to the Kashmir valley this year. He addressed a rally at the Bakshi Stadium on March 7 and attended the International Yoga Day at the SKICC on June 21.

Updated - September 19, 2024 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paramilitary soldiers guard at a closed road ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Srinagar, on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Paramilitary soldiers guard at a closed road ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Srinagar, on Thursday, September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The area around the Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar has been put under a multi-layer security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally scheduled for Thursday (September 19, 2024). This will be Mr. Modi’s first rally for BJP candidates in Kashmir before the assembly elections in the Union territory, and third visit to the region this year.

Also read | 59% voter turnout in Phase 1 of J&K polling, voting peaceful: CEO

The Prime Minister will be addressing rallies in Srinagar and Katra. The BJP has never won a seat in the region and the party aims to open its account this time. 

Once hotbeds of militancy and street protests, volatile pockets of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) showed a significant shift towards participatory democracy, with a total of 59% voting in the first phase. According to J-K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole, Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout of 77% in the first phase of J-K polls, whereas Pulwama recorded the lowest turnout at 46%.

  • September 19, 2024 11:01
    Congress’ poser to PM Modi ahead of his J&K visit

  • September 19, 2024 10:54
    Will speak about development agenda: PM Modi
  • September 19, 2024 10:53
    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Key facts

    The second phase, covering 26 seats, is slated for September 25, while the third and final phase, involving 40 seats, is scheduled for October 5. Click here to see the schedule in detail:

  • September 19, 2024 10:47
    In volatile pockets of Kashmir, vote is a new weapon of change

    Once hotbeds of militancy and street protests, volatile pockets of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) showed a significant shift towards participatory democracy.

    The two major local parties Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) and the Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were the first to release their manifestos, making several similar promises regarding restoring Article 370 and J&K’s statehood, nullifying amended laws since 2019 and ending political incarceration. Read more

  • September 19, 2024 10:46
    Security heightened in Katra
  • September 19, 2024 10:35
    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: What have parties promised in their manifestos?

    Vying for power in the Valley, the major political parties in the poll fray have released their manifestos for the upcoming Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) assembly polls. Promises made by the parties revolve around two contrasting ideas – restoring J&K’s special status or moving forward with further integration (with the Union of India). Read more

  • September 19, 2024 10:21
    Second phase

    The polling for the second and third phases in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

    On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling.- Read more

  • September 19, 2024 10:18
    Security measures tightened

    As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Srinagar today, security measures have been tightened in the area. 

    Visuals from Srinagar have shown installation of multiple checkpoints with increase in deployment of CRPF personnel.- ANI

Published - September 19, 2024 10:16 am IST

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / political campaigns / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

