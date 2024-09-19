The area around the Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar has been put under a multi-layer security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally scheduled for Thursday (September 19, 2024). This will be Mr. Modi’s first rally for BJP candidates in Kashmir before the assembly elections in the Union territory, and third visit to the region this year.

The Prime Minister will be addressing rallies in Srinagar and Katra. The BJP has never won a seat in the region and the party aims to open its account this time.

Once hotbeds of militancy and street protests, volatile pockets of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) showed a significant shift towards participatory democracy, with a total of 59% voting in the first phase. According to J-K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole, Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout of 77% in the first phase of J-K polls, whereas Pulwama recorded the lowest turnout at 46%.