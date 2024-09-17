GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE updates: AAP to announce new Delhi CM by noon

Arvind Kejriwal had announced his plan to resign as Chief Minister within 48 hours on September 15

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party supporters in New Delhi. He will resign as Chief Minister on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party supporters in New Delhi. He will resign as Chief Minister on Tuesday | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena to tender his resignation at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), paving the way for the appointment of a new Chief Minister of Delhi in his stead. 

All AAP legislators are scheduled to gather at 11.30 a.m. to decide on the next CM. Mr. Kejriwal and his former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met at the former’s residence on Monday to discuss potential candidates to lead the Delhi government, after which the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) gathered for further discussions. 

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal’s search for a loyal replacement in Delhi is a political gamble

Mr. Kejriwal announced his plan to resign as Chief Minister within 48 hours on Sunday (September 15, 2024), two days after he walked out of prison. He has called for an early Assembly election to “allow the people of Delhi to decide if the AAP government is an honest government”.

“Along with Arvind Kejriwal, I will also go to the people’s court. If the people approve my honesty in election, only then will I sit on the chair,” Mr. Sisodia has said.

Follow the live updates here: 

  • September 17, 2024 10:25
    Kejriwal’s resignation a confession of his crime, says BJP; Congress calls it political drama

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said the announcement by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal that he would resign as the Chief Minister of Delhi was nothing but a “confession of his crime” and that he had been forced to do so as the Supreme Court, by granting him “conditional bail” in the Delhi excise policy case, restricted his powers as Chief Minister.

    The Congress called the resignation a “political drama” and said Mr. Kejriwal should have resigned six months ago as he had lost the moral right to hold the post. The Congress and the AAP had a tie-up in the Lok Sabha election but since then the Congress has been attacking the AAP over issues pertaining to Delhi.

    Read the story here.

  • September 17, 2024 10:03
    Who will be the next Delhi CM? Here are the probables

    Names of Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj are making the rounds as contenders, party insiders said and added that Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel were also probables.

    Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are also potential candidates, they added.

    The AAP sources said the surprise candidate could also be a member of the minority community as the party has witnessed its support among the community wavering since the 2020 Delhi riots.

    In such a scenario, Delhi minister Imran Hussain may be the surprise face, they added.

    -PTI

  • September 17, 2024 09:46
    AAP to announce new Delhi CM at 12 p.m.

    The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the new Delhi Chief Minister at 12 p.m.

    The announcement will be made after party chief Arvind Kejriwal meets with AAP Delhi MLAs, according to AAP sources.

    — Nikhil M. Babu

  • September 17, 2024 09:42
    CM ‘s resignation months ago would have spared people agony: Congress

    Had Arvind Kejriwal resigned six months ago at the time of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, it would have spared city residents the agony they underwent in the absence of their CM, said Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday.

    The Congress leader said while Mr. Kejriwal was in jail, nearly 40 people died in rain-related incidents even as city residents faced issues of water shortage and garbage pile-up.

    Read more here.

  • September 17, 2024 09:41
    Analysis | Arvind Kejriwal’s search for a loyal replacement in Delhi is a political gamble

    Two days after he came out of jail on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that he would be quitting the top post, having resolutely refused to do so while behind bars. Political observers believe the gambit is aimed at regaining political traction ahead of the Assembly Election in Delhi early next year, while someone else takes over the hassle of governance. Mr. Kejriwal is not the first Chief Minister to propose this route to political and electoral redemption, but the experience of other CMs who opted for it has been mixed, and comes with cautionary tales.

    Read more here:

    Arvind Kejriwal resignation: Search for a loyal replacement in Delhi is a political gamble

    Arvind Kejriwal considers resigning as Delhi Chief Minister to focus on elections, facing challenges of loyal replacements.

  • September 17, 2024 09:39
    Delhi CM’s decision to step down driven by compulsion: BJP

    The Delhi chiefs of the BJP and the Congress on Monday attacked Arvind Kejriwal over “misgovernance” and “lack of civic amenities”. The BJP said Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to resign was borne out of “compulsion” and not “principle”.

    Read the story here.

  • September 17, 2024 09:39
    Arvind Kejriwal to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sept. 17 at 4.30 p.m., to tender resignation

    “He (Mr. Kejriwal) sought time from the L-G to submit his resignation, and he has got the time to meet him tomorrow (Tuesday). Today, he called a meeting of the PAC, which was attended by senior leaders and all Ministers of the existing (State) Cabinet. The CM talked one-to-one with all leaders who attended the meeting about the new CM and took their feedback,” senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, after the PAC meeting took place on Monday (September 16, 2024).

    The L-G has approved Tuesday’s appointment.

    Read the story here.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:39 am IST

Top News Today

