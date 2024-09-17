Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena to tender his resignation at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), paving the way for the appointment of a new Chief Minister of Delhi in his stead.

All AAP legislators are scheduled to gather at 11.30 a.m. to decide on the next CM. Mr. Kejriwal and his former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met at the former’s residence on Monday to discuss potential candidates to lead the Delhi government, after which the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) gathered for further discussions.

Mr. Kejriwal announced his plan to resign as Chief Minister within 48 hours on Sunday (September 15, 2024), two days after he walked out of prison. He has called for an early Assembly election to “allow the people of Delhi to decide if the AAP government is an honest government”.

“Along with Arvind Kejriwal, I will also go to the people’s court. If the people approve my honesty in election, only then will I sit on the chair,” Mr. Sisodia has said.

