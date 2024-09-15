‘One Nation, One Election’ to be implemented in this government’s tenure

The concept of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, referred to as “One Nation, One Election” will be implemented within the current term of the Narendra Modi government, sources said, hoping for support from political parties across the board, especially partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The census exercise, not undertaken since 2011, will also begin soon, senior government sources said.

The issue of simultaneous elections was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within a few months of coming to power in 2014, and a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind also looked into the issue in the previous term of the Modi government. It recommended simultaneous elections for the Parliament and Assemblies, followed by local body elections within 100 days. Mr. Modi had reiterated his government’s commitment to the move in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, appealing to all political parties to contribute this decision.

On the issue of the decadal Census, which hasn’t been undertaken since 2011, sources said that “preparations were on and the exercise will be started soon”.

Referring to Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be “cannot be confused and conflated”. The proscribed outfit, which has backed several Independent candidates in the fray, had called for the ban to be revoked as it wanted to participate in electoral politics.

“The outfit was banned because of its activities and that still needs to be reviewed. The ban has nothing to do with its desire to enter the electoral fray,” said the source.

Sources also said that as the “Modi 3.0 government” completes 100 days next week, it is sticking “to the resolve that it had in 2014”, when Mr. Modi was first voted into power, despite the current iteration being a coalition government, more dependent on allies than before. “The government is strong and will last the full term,” said the source, adding that there was adequate communication and coordination between the NDA partners.

Government Ministries are planning to showcase the achievements of the third Modi government, but more as a continuum of the work of the government in the last 10 years. “Even when political parties were busy preparing for the general election, Mr. Modi had set up task forces of bureaucrats to oversee various aspects of departmental work, including infrastructure and future priorities of any government that would come to power,” said the source.

Among the achievements to be showcased include ₹3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure spending, governance reforms including the implementation and frequent review and reform of the Goods and Services Tax regime, and the New Education Policy (NEP), which sources were quick to point out was not even opposed by the Left parties, otherwise ideologically opposed to the Modi government and the BJP.

“Clear and firm policy and periodic review and reform have been the hallmark of the Modi government,” said the source. The 100-day programmes will continue on for the next week or so. The current NDA government took oath of office on June 9.