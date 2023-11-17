HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Review of The Lords of Wankhede by W.V. Raman and R. Kaushik: Cover drive

Two veterans guide readers through events and people who shaped Indian cricket

November 17, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar

Indian cricket’s steady gait from 1932 transformed into a giant leap when Kapil Dev held aloft the World Cup at Lord’s in 1983. It was the sport’s tipping point as a transfer of power from the West Indies to other nations looked possible, with India having the first-mover advantage.

Indian cricket too grew exponentially in three zones: skills, achievements and commerce. When M.S. Dhoni hit Nuwan Kulasekara for the winning six in the 2011 World Cup final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, another glorious chapter was scripted.

India’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni asks for a review by the third umpire for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai on April 2, 2011.

India’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni asks for a review by the third umpire for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The triumphs, growth, tumult, crisis, heroes and a few dodgy characters that permeated Indian cricket from 1983 to 2011, needed a further exposition. The Lords of Wankhede does that with veteran sports writer R. Kaushik and former India player W.V. Raman joining hands to pen their collective memories, observations and anecdotes of those intervening years that witnessed India’s progress as a cricketing power.

India captain Kapil Dev lifts the trophy on the balcony of the pavillion after the 1983 Prudential World Cup Final victory against West Indies at Lords on June 23, 1983 in London, England.

India captain Kapil Dev lifts the trophy on the balcony of the pavillion after the 1983 Prudential World Cup Final victory against West Indies at Lords on June 23, 1983 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nuanced take

The book isn’t exactly a cut and dry chronological retelling of those years gone by but a nuanced take on events and people, who shaped Indian cricket. This is Kaushik’s voice enlivened with the sardonic insights that Raman is known for. “Through a happy mixture of accident and design, in 1983 India had the perfect team for the conditions that existed in England,” the authors reflect on the dream run in the World Cup’s third edition.

Later, it gets into twilights (Sunil Gavaskar’s retirement) and sunrises (Sachin Tendulkar’s debut); glory days (1985 World Championship win in Australia) and corruption’s stench (match-fixing, 2000); miracles (Eden Gardens, 2001) and grief (2007 World Cup), and truth be told, the list is exhaustive. “To weigh the success of the IPL against the barometer of financial riches alone is doing grave injustice to a breeding ground of future superstars,” the authors observe towards the end.

It helps that Kaushik has reported exhaustively from the mid-1990s till date, while Raman has been the quintessential insider, graduating from playing to coaching and commentary. Barring the rare error, this book is essential reading for all those interested in the tides that influenced Indian cricket.

The Lords of Wankhede; W.V. Raman, R. Kaushik, Rupa, ₹395.

vijayakumar.kc@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / cricket / sport / sports event / games / India / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.