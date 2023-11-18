HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perumal Murugan wins JCB Prize for Literature, to get ₹25 lakh cash prize

The JCB Literary Prize said Fire Bird is a masterfully crafted tale of one man’s search for the elusive concept of permanence

November 18, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Perumal Murugan said his novel Fire Bird, an English translation of his Tamil novel Aalanda Patchi, will emotionally connect with every person displaced, small or big. Photo: Special Arrangement

Perumal Murugan said his novel Fire Bird, an English translation of his Tamil novel Aalanda Patchi, will emotionally connect with every person displaced, small or big. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan wins the coveted JCB Prize for Literature for his novel, Fire Bird, an English translation of his Tamil novel Aalanda Patchi. The award carries ₹25 lakh cash prize. The translator is Janani Kannan and the work published by Penguin.

Aalanda Patchi is about the forced migration of an agrarian family that happened six decades ago. The tragedy of being alienated from one’s native place, land and family, new town, new landscapes, new people, new environment. They have to accept it and make it constant. I wrote the novel driven by a desire to write about the capability of a family to handle both challenges,” said Mr. Murugan. 

Muthu, the hero of the novel, has his world turned upside down when his father divides the family land, leaving him with practically nothing and causing irreparable damage to his family’s bonds,

ALSO READ
Meet the stars: A journey through 2023’s JCB Prize shortlist 

Mr. Murugan said it was not merely the story of his ancestors or the life of his family. “I believe the novel will emotionally connect with every person displaced, small or big. The novel will also provide an experience of understanding agrarian life, the old times when there were not as many modern amenities, and the family relationships that characterise feudal life,” he added.

The JCB Literary Prize said Fire Bird is a masterfully crafted tale of one man’s search for the elusive concept of permanence. “The prize aims to celebrate Indian writing, and to help readers across the world discover the very best of contemporary Indian literature. It makes significant awards also to translators, without whose work no reader can appreciate the scale and diversity of a literature written in over 20 languages,” it added.

Mr. Murugan said he was grateful to “everyone including my ancestors who were the reason behind my writing this novel, my family which helped me in writing this, Kalachuvadu Kannan who published it in Tamil, Penguin which published it in English, translator Janani Kannan, the jury of the JCB Prize and JCB institute.”

Related Topics

Chennai / World literature / books and literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.