GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

NEET-UG 2024 hearing LIVE: SC to hear pleas today

While hearing the pleas on July 8, the top court had observed that the sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 has been “breached”

Updated - July 18, 2024 08:24 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students from various organisation protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 07, 2024.

Students from various organisation protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas on Thursday. 

On July 11, the top court had adjourned till July 18 the hearing on the pleas, including those seeking cancellation of the exam, re-test and probe into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024, as the responses of the Centre and the NTA were yet to be received by some parties. 

Read |The NEET sheeters

The bench had observed that it had received a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the progress made in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam. In an additional affidavit filed in the apex court last week, the Centre has said data analytics of the results of NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by IIT-Madras which found there was neither any indication of “mass malpractice” nor a localised set of candidates benefiting from it and scoring abnormally high marks. 

Read | Supreme Court says any negligence in conduct of NEET should be dealt with thoroughly

More than 23.33 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas. The Centre and the NTA, in their earlier affidavits filed in the apex court, had said that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

  • July 18, 2024 07:52
    Supreme Court issues notice on NTA plea to transfer NEET cases in High Courts to top court

    NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court issues notice on NTA plea to transfer NEET cases in High Courts to top court

    Supreme Court seeks responses from NEET-UG 2024 students on transferring cases, considering re-test for exam irregularities.

Related Topics

Live news / court administration / medicine (education) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.