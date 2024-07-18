GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED raids premises of Haryana Congress MLA, others in ₹1,400 crore bank fraud case

About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur, were being searched by the central agency's Gurugram office.

Published - July 18, 2024 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
This file shows the logo of ED with with the cash seized during a raid in Ranchi. File photo for representational purpose only.

This file shows the logo of ED with with the cash seized during a raid in Ranchi. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, July 18, 2024, searched locations of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged ₹1,392 crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur, were being searched by the central agency's Gurugram office.

This include the premises of the 65-year-old MLA from Mahendragarh constituency, his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal and some others, the sources said.

ASL is in the manufacturing of cold roll steel products.

₹1,400 cr fraud

The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of ₹1,392 crore and was booked by the CBI in 2022.

It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh's family and his companies took loan money from ASL but never returned and later these funds were written off, the sources said.

Related Topics

money laundering / corruption & bribery / investigation / Indian National Congress / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.