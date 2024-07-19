July 19, 2024 14:00

Airports across India brace for impact of the Microsoft outage

Kozhikode

Suresh, Director of Calicut International Airport, said that the Microsoft Cloud outage has affected the flight services from the airport only to a certain extent.

“We have deployed more staff to issue the boarding passes manually. We have also asked the passengers to report at least two hours early as the manual process takes more time than usual. However, no flights have been delayed or cancelled due to this issue”, he told The Hindu here on Friday.

The glitch in Microsoft software has affected flight services across the world for airline companies that use the G-Now check-in-system.