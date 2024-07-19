Microsoft said on July 19 that it is investigating a host of issues with Azure in the Central U.S. region, but users in India, and globally, are also raising complaints
Kozhikode
Suresh, Director of Calicut International Airport, said that the Microsoft Cloud outage has affected the flight services from the airport only to a certain extent.
“We have deployed more staff to issue the boarding passes manually. We have also asked the passengers to report at least two hours early as the manual process takes more time than usual. However, no flights have been delayed or cancelled due to this issue”, he told The Hindu here on Friday.
The glitch in Microsoft software has affected flight services across the world for airline companies that use the G-Now check-in-system.