Live

Microsoft Outage Live Updates: Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi affected

The status page on Microsoft Azure states that since approximately 21:56 UTC on July 18, “a subset of customers may experience issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region including failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services.”

Updated - July 19, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo | Photo Credit: GONZALO FUENTES

Microsoft said on July 19 that it is investigating a host of issues with Azure in the Central U.S. region, but users in India, and globally, are also raising complaints

  • July 19, 2024 14:00
    Airports across India brace for impact of the Microsoft outage

    Kozhikode

    Suresh, Director of Calicut International Airport, said that the Microsoft Cloud outage has affected the flight services from the airport only to a certain extent. 

    “We have deployed more staff to issue the boarding passes manually. We have also asked the passengers to report at least two hours early as the manual process takes more time than usual. However, no flights have been delayed or cancelled due to this issue”, he told The Hindu here on Friday.

    The glitch in Microsoft software has affected flight services across the world for airline companies that use the G-Now check-in-system. 

  • July 19, 2024 13:56
    Air India hit by Microsoft outage

    The Air India airlines posted on X that it had been affected by the Microsoft outage and that delays were taking place.

  • July 19, 2024 13:54
    Microsoft outage impact felt in the UK and the U.S.

    The London Stock Exchange had suffered an outage while a major low-cost U.S. airline called Frontier Airlines had to temporarily ground their flights because of the issue, per a Reuters news report.

  • July 19, 2024 13:53
    Microsoft acknowledges service degradation

    Microsoft published a status update on its website, acknowledging service degradation, adding “Users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.” The company said others might see some relief as it continues to work on the issue.

    What is the root cause of the issue?

    In Microsoft’s words:

    “A configuration change in a portion of our Azure backend workloads, caused interruption between storage and compute resources which resulted in connectivity failures that affected downstream Microsoft 365 services dependent on these connections.”

  • July 19, 2024 13:47
    Downdetector registers spike in user complaints from India

    Downdetector, which compiles user complaints regarding outages, recorded a spike from India in the past 24 hours. Most complaints involved Microsoft login, app, and website.

    Image credit: https://downdetector.in/status/microsoft-365/?nogeo=true

    Chart.png

  • July 19, 2024 13:34
    Users in Australia report tech issues

    Telcos, media companies, and everyday internet users in Australia are feeling the impact of the outage

  • July 19, 2024 13:29
    Airports return to manual processes amidst Microsoft outage

    Akshay Kothari, co-founder of the Notion workspace platform, shared on X a photo of a hand-written boarding pass, as affected airlines and airports move back to manual check-in processes for flyers.

  • July 19, 2024 13:26
    SpiceJet also reports technical challenges

    SpiceJet also said it was finding it difficult to provide updates about flight disruptions, but did not name any company in specific

  • July 19, 2024 13:21
    Mumbai, Delhi flight operations affected

    IndiGo confirms that flight operations were affected by the Microsoft Azure outage.

    “During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience,” posted the airline company on X.

  • July 19, 2024 13:19
    Microsoft outage affects Azure services impacting multiple users

    Microsoft said on Thursday that it is investigating a host of issues with Azure in the Central U.S. region, that include service management operation failures and connectivity or availability of services.

    A major low-cost U.S. airline called Frontier Airlines said their flights were impacted by the outage forcing them to temporarily ground them.

    The status page on Azure states that since approximately 21:56 UTC on July 18 “a subset of customers may experience issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region including failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services.”

