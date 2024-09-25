GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched rocket targeting Mossad base near Tel Aviv

A single surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by air defence systems after it was detected crossing from Lebanon, Israeli military said.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:05 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel. File picture

Rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel. File picture | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) it launched a rocket targeting Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, which it says was responsible for assassinating its leaders and blowing up pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group, in a new escalation.

Warning sirens sounded in Israel's economic capital Tel Aviv as a single surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by air defence systems after it was detected crossing from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

World leaders at UN warn against 'full-scale war' over Lebanon

There were no reports of damage or casualties and the military said there was no change to civil defence instructions for central Israel.

Warning sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon fired hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel in recent days as months of conflict across the border with southern Lebanon has intensified sharply.

U.N. says tens of thousands flee Lebanon strikes

The Israeli military has been conducting its heaviest air strikes of the war this week, targeting Hezbollah leaders and hitting hundreds of targets deep inside Lebanon that have killed more than 500 people and wounded more than 1,800.

On Tuesday, a strike in Beirut killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who headed the group's missile and rocket force.

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon / unrest, conflicts and war

